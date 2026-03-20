Tigers Legend was Venezuela’s Secret Weapon in World Baseball Classic Title Run

It’s going to take some time for three Detroit Tigers to come down from the high of winning a World Baseball Classic title.

Team Venezuela beat Team USA, 3-2, and the roster included second baseman Gleyber Torres, starting pitcher Keider Montero and reliever Emmanuel de Jesus. All three played big roles in the title run.

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But a fourth, a Tigers legend, helped guide the team to the title — Miguel Cabrera.

Tigers Legend’s Role in WBC Crown

Venezuela hitting coach Miguel Cabrera. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Cabrera was an integral part of ensuring that Venezuela won its first title. He was the team’s hitting coach, and his bona fides as a hitter helped engender buy-in during the two-week tournament. In a key moment in one of the elimination games, it was Cabrera that helped calm down Ronald Acuña Jr., who was emotional over a play in that game.

He was the guiding force in the batter’s box, motivating his countrymen to position themselves to do something that made national history in waves throughout the world of baseball.

Torres, who batted .250 for the tournament, had previously expressed his respect and admiration for Cabrera when he signed his one-year contract with Detroit last offseason. That helped position him to accept the Tigers’ qualifying offer to remain with the franchise in 2026. Like many young Venezuelan players, he idolized Cabrera growing up.

“Since 2018, when I came to the big leagues, I started getting a really good relationship with him,” Torres said to the Detroit Free Press. “When we played against each other during the season, he always played around with me and would always tell me, 'Come to Detroit, and you're going to see a really good team.' He would always just laugh.”

That smile was infectious during the tournament as cameras panned to Venezuela's dugout on multiple occasions catching Cabrera joking with fellow coaches and players as he worked to impart wisdom on hitting and adjustments during games.

Cabrera retired after the 2023 season as one of the best hitters in the history of baseball. He didn't start his career with Detroit, but he will be identified for life with the franchise, as he spent 16 of his 21 Major League seasons in the Motor City.

He won a World Series with the Marlins in 2003, was a two-time American League MVP, a seven-time Silver Slugger and a 12-time All Star. Along with winning four batting titles, he won the American League Triple Crown in 2012, a season in which he batted .330, hit 44 home runs and drove in 139 runs. He’ll be eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2029.