Tigers Named Ideal Landing Spot for Yankees Relief Pitcher in Free Agency
After another frustrating exit from the postseason in 2025, the Detroit Tigers will be heading back to the drawing board to try to get over the hump for next year.
This winter is going to be a pivotal one for the franchise. With their ace Tarik Skubal heading into the final campaign of his contract in 2026, the team would be foolish not to entertain potential trade offers for him this winter.
The southpaw is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and if the Tigers don’t believe that they can retain him, losing him in free agency for nothing would set the franchise back significantly.
However, while the front office figures out what they are going to do with their ace, there are some other areas of need for the team. This is a franchise that needs some help both in the lineup and the bullpen, regardless of what happens with Skubal, and they will have to address that.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Tigers being an ideal landing spot for New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams in free agency. Furthermore, he predicted they would sign him to a $10 million deal for one year.
Williams Could Be Low-Risk, High-Reward
The right-hander was one of the top additions by the Yankees over the winter, and he figured to be their answer at the closer spot. With the Milwaukee Brewers, Williams was one of the best relief pitchers in the game. However, he didn’t transition well to New York in 2025 and will be heading into free agency looking to prove himself.
Last season, Williams totaled a 4.79 ERA and allowed more earned runs than in the prior three years combined with the Brewers. Even though the overall numbers weren’t good for the right-hander, there were some bright spots throughout the year.
For the Tigers, this would be a classic case of a low-risk, high-reward signing. Getting Williams on a one-year deal would allow him to prove himself as a closer once again and to potentially test free agency again in 2027 after a better campaign.
Detroit could certainly use a player of that caliber in the backend of their bullpen. This was a group in 2025 that didn’t perform nearly as well as the year prior. If Williams was able to pitch like he did during his time with the Brewers, it could be a game-changer for the Tigers.