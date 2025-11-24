Tigers Named Potential Landing Spot for Yankees' Superior Free Agent

The biggest question facing the Detroit Tigers this offseason is whether or not left-hander Tarik Skubal is traded or not. It would be surprising if he is moved, but as far as other additions go, it remains to be seen what additions Scott Harris makes.

When it comes to the lineup, they had enough to make a run to the American League Division Series, where they dropped an epic Game 5 in 15 innings to the Seattle Mariners. They came up one run short and could look to add a big bat in free agency. David Schoenfield of ESPN listed the Tigers as a potential destination for one of the top hitters in free agency.

Could the Tigers Land Cody Bellinger in Free Agency?

Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Cody Bellinger is a player that a lot of contenders are going to covet if he doesn't re-sign with the New York Yankees. Schoenfield listed some potential fits for him in free agency, and Detroit was one of those teams. Why? Schoenfield made a compelling case with some potential position changes for manager A.J. Hinch.

"He's a nice addition for the Detroit Tigers, either in center field (Parker Meadows didn't hit much) or right field (turning Kerry Carpenter into a full-time DH),'' Schoenfield wrote.

Bellinger's bat would certainly be welcomed to the Tigers lineup, but even more would be his defense and the ability to play either center field or a corner position. Playing right field and moving Kerry Carpenter to a full-time DH would be the most logical decision to make. Schoenfield explained why Bellinger would be a better fit for a lot of teams than Kyle Tucker, another big-name free agent.

Why? Aside from the offensive numbers, Bellinger's outfield metrics are better than Tucker's, with better range and speed.

"Bellinger is the superior fielder and the better runner. He's a year older than Tucker, but I like his chances to hold his value -- and at perhaps half the price it will take to sign Tucker,'' wrote Schoenfield.

Detroit, without a doubt, will contend again in 2026, and signing Bellinger might be a long shot, but Schoenfield makes a very compelling case for them to consider it. He hit 18 of his 29 home runs at Yankee Stadium in 2025, taking advantage of the short porch in right field. Those numbers might go down out of New York, but he has become less of a power-hitter and more of a contact hitter.

Defensively, he would be a tremendous upgrade in the outfield, and his approach at the plate in the middle of Detroit's lineup would be perfect. Again, this is a long shot at best, but one that makes you think what could be for the Tigers in 2026 and beyond. It would also take away a big player from the New York Yankees, another American League contender.

More Tigers On SI