Pros and Cons of Tigers Promoting Top Prospect Kevin McGonigle to Begin Year

The Detroit Tigers have been the talk of baseball across spring training, not because of any sort of results or wins and losses in the Grapefruit League, but because of their top prospect.

Kevin McGonigle has been every bit as advertised here early in what is his first big league camp, coming in and doing nothing but hitting at a high level. While the consensus of most entering the spring was that he would have to get some reps at Triple-A before eventually making his debut this year, that conversation has shifted.

There is a real and legitimate argument to be made that McGonigle is already one of the best hitters on the team, but there are cases on both sides of keeping him down for a little while and turning him loose from the start of the year.

Here are some pros and cons for each side.

Pro: Tigers Get McGonigle for Full Season

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

This one is obvious. Wins and losses count just as much in April as they do in September, and it is in the best interest of Detroit to get off to a hot start to be able to establish an early lead in the American League Central.

Should president of baseball operations Scott Harris and the front office decide that McGonigle at shortstop on Opening Day is the best lineup they can put out there, nothing else should really matter in what is very much a wide open championship window in 2026.

There would have to be absolutely no doubt, but the 21-year-old is getting to that point already

Con: Clock Starts on McGonigle's Service Time

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Detroit is able to come to an early extension with the youngster, this would not be relevant, however it's unclear just how close they are to making that happen. Leaving him down in the minor leagues for just a couple of weeks would help them retain an extra year before he eventually hits free agency, which could be valuable down the line.

In this reality though, because of the league's efforts to reduce service time manipulation, the Tigers would lose out on the potential Prospect Promotion Incentive draft pick that would come with his promotion from the start of the year.

Pro: Possible Prospect Promotion Incentive (PPI) Draft Pick

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit could take the gamble on McGonigle's skills and the fact that he is ready now and it could pay off with an extra first round pick down the line. If McGonigle were to making the roster and wind up winning the American League Rookie of the Year or finish top-three in MVP voting before arbitration, they would get the PPI pick.

The Houston Astros landed one this past year after Hunter Brown's dominant season, and it's something the Tigers would certainly be interested in if they believe he's ready. A case can be made that the extra draft pick would beyond offset the extra year of service time.

Ultimately though, it comes down to the final con.

Con: McGonigle Does Not Have Much Experience

Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While McGonigle looks like polished as any hitter to come through the Tigers farm system in a long time, he still has just 169 at-bats at the Double-A level and has not seen a single pitch in Triple-A.

It's not the craziest thing to think it may not be necessary to go to Toledo, but Detroit had better make sure that is reality before they make the decision. Sending him back down becuase he struggles mightily in April would be a tough look for both the team and the player.

If the Tigers wait until August to promote him, he would have that extra experience, join the team for their stretch run and still preserve his rookie eligibility into 2027. It's a tough choice for Harris and company, but one they are going to have to make here very soon.

