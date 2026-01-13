Tigers Reunite with Former Bullpen Standout to Further Bolster Depth

The Detroit Tigers acquired a familiar face to join their bullpen on Monday night with spring training just a few weeks away and urgency being raised to create additional depth.

As first reported on Monday evening by Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, Detroit has agreed on a minor league contract with left-handed relief pitcher Bryan Sammons which will include an invitation to big league camp with chance to push for a roster spot.

Sammons made his Major League debut with the Tigers during the 2024 season and headed to Japan in 2025, playing a season for the Chiba Lotte Marines of NPB where he had a 3.78 ERA across 85.2 innings pitched.

With three southpaws already in the Detroit bullpen, Sammons will have his work cut out for him in trying to push for a spot, however assuming he is not a disaster in spring, he likely will get his chance at some point this year regardless.

Tigers Have Real Familiarity with Sammons' Ability

Bryan Sammons | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Originally arriving to Detroit via a minor league contract during the middle of the 2023 season, the 30-year-old spent a year and a half with the organization. Starting the 2024 season at the Triple-A level, he was eventually promoted to the Major Leagues around the time of the trade deadline.

Making six appearances, Sammons actually produced nicely with a 3.62 ERA and 0.915 WHIP, striking out 18 and walking just nine in 27.1 innings pitched. Used as a long reliever, he has experience both as a starter and a reliever and gives A.J. Hinch another chess piece for when he needs to get creative with pitching.

In all likelihood, he will begin the season in Triple-A, however there is a clear scenario in which he could be needed.

Tigers Could Rely on Sammons as Long Reliever When Injuries Occur

Bryan Sammons | David Reginek-Imagn Images

As fans have seen time and time again, Hinch loves pitching chaos and managing a bullpen the best he can to get a victory, whether it be using an opener or pulling a starter early. Sammons role will be clearly defined if he does make the big leagues this year as someone Detroit uses to start games and give them a few solid innings or do the same out of the bullpen and take over for an opener.

A specialist at eating up innings in the middle of the game, if Sammons solid season in Japan is indicative of improvement, it's safe to say he will be one of the first names called up when injuries inevitably occur.

Headed into the spring, he becomes a name to watch to see whether he can surprisingly make a push to be on the team out of the gate or become one of the early promotions the Tigers have made a habit pulling off.

