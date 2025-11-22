Tigers Shockingly Believed to Have Interest in High-Cost Top Free Agent Closer

The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason in need of some serious improvements if they are going to finally take that next step and become the team to beat in the American League.

Though there have been flashes over the last two years and Detroit has certainly taken some steps, it still feels as if they're missing that final piece or two to get them over the hump. One thing the Tigers struggled with down the stretch was bullpen consistency, and this will be an area of focus this winter.

While it's not a secret that president of baseball operations Scott Harris is going to try to add help in the bullpen, general strategy from Harris over the years has been trying to find value in less lucrative signings.

That's why it was so shocking this week when one of baseball's most prominent insiders in Jon Heyman of the New York Post (subscription required) linked Detroit to having interest in New York Mets superstar closer Edwin Diaz, who is without a doubt the top reliever on the market.

Tigers Reportedly Seen as Potential Landing Spot for Edwin Diaz

Sep 18, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Citi Field. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In his recent deep dive into what's going on between the Mets and Diaz, Heyman mentioned Detroit as a potential landing spot for the right-handed flame thrower. According to Heyman, New York is going to push hard to keep him, and Diaz is going to be seeking a five-year commitment at around $20 million annually.

While this is obviously a massive number and one to where the Tigers would scoff at, this is the best closer in baseball and it's not particularly close. With a 1.63 ERA, 0.874 WHIP, 98 strikeouts in 66.1 innings pitched and an absurd bWAR of 3.0, the impact he brings any bullpen is massive.

It goes without saying Detroit would love to have Diaz, but would they actually be willing to pay what it would take in order to land him? The idea has to be at least very intriguing to Harris and the front office.

Adding Diaz Would Take Tigers Bullpen to Next Level

Aug 23, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Detroit has struggled with an identity problem in the closer department over the years and nobody has really seized and held onto the role. Their superstar top reliever Will Vest has become that piece mostly out of need, but the opportunity to bring in a legitimate All-Star quality closing specialist would allow Vest to move back into his setup role.

Going from Vest to Diaz late in games would be arguably the most dynamic 1-2 bullpen punch in all of Major League Baseball and one to where the Tigers would feel very comfortable allowing their bullpen to go out and get them a win.

For a team that relies upon the bullpen as much as A.J. Hinch does, that has not really been the case, and the bullpen was especially rough looking down the stretch of 2025 during Detroit's historic divisional collapse.

Fans will have to see it to believe it in terms of the Tigers having real interest in Diaz, but Heyman reporting on it is enough for those same fans to at least raise an eyebrow.

Recommended Articles