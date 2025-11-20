Tigers Again Linked to Potential Splash Free Agent Signing of Yankees Superstar

The Detroit Tigers enter the offseason trying to find a way to get better and take the next step as an organization after another crushing playoff exit.

Building on their miraculous 2024 run with a 2025 in which they looked at times like the best team in baseball, Detroit stumbled down the stretch and barely held on to make the playoffs, only to be eliminated at the same spot as a year prior.

If the Tigers are going to finally take that next step, there's work to be done, and fans would love to see a big free agent splash made. One name who they have been loosely connected to but now is resurfacing is New York Yankees superstar outfielder Cody Bellinger.

In a recent article talking about the suitors for the 2019 National League MVP, baseball insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com mentioned Detroit specifically and made a compelling case as to why.

Tigers Named by Feinsand as Potential Suitor for Cody Bellinger

Sep 11, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) follows through on an RBI single against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"Detroit might be saving its dollars with the hope of re-signing Tarik Skubal next winter, but beefing up the roster this winter could help convince Skubal that he should stay with the Tigers," Feinsand wrote. "Bellinger would be a huge upgrade in center field over Parker Meadows, while he could also see some time at first base, allowing Spencer Torkelson to get some at-bats at DH."

Detroit's potential interest in Bellinger would make a lot of sense, given the clear and desperate need to improve from defensive standout Parker Meadows, but negotiations may get to a point president of baseball operations Scott Harris, not to mention ownership, are not comfortable going to.

If they're willing to extend themselves a bit though, Bellinger could be exactly what they need.

Adding Bellinger Would Be Absolutely Massive for Tigers

Sep 9, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After a disappointing 2024 season with the Chicago Cubs and being acquired by New York in what was essentially a salary dump, Bellinger went on to have a massive debut campaign in the Bronx.

The 30-year-old slashed .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI, posting a bWAR of 5.1 in 152 games played. Bellinger -- a former Gold Glove winner -- is not a liability in the outfield and would be able to somewhat mitigate a departure of Meadows out there.

Bellinger is not anywhere near the defender Meadows is, but then again, not many players across baseball are. What Meadows produced offensively when healthy this year and in the playoffs, though, is simply not acceptable for a lineup that wants to be playing in the World Series a year from now.

Detroit will have competition from just about every team in need of outfield help, including both the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, for a potential reunion, but if they decide it's time for them to land a legitimate difference-making bat in free agency, they have the capacity to go get him.

Time will tell just how involved the Tigers are here with Bellinger, but they certainly have every reason in the world to give it a shot.

More Tigers News