Tigers Should Be All Over Potential Short-Term Deal for Former Cy Young Candidate
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason needing to make some moves if they are going to get past the point they have been eliminated for two straight years in Game 5 of the ALDS.
After inspiring hope throughout both the last two regular seasons, the end result wound up being the same. Now, the pressure falls to president of baseball operations Scott Harris to figure out how to help get this team to the next level at this point in the rebuild.
Not only that, but the looming inevitable reality with Tarik Skubal after the 2025 season -- assuming he isn't traded this winter -- gives the Tigers incentive to go all in to try to win next year. With potentially just one more season in which you have the best pitcher on the planet, putting together the best roster possible for 2026 should be the goal.
Detroit should be involved for the very top names on the market, and a short-term deal could be even better. There's one name out there who could be the perfect fit both in terms of possible ceiling as a second ace to pair with Skubal and potential willingness to sign a shorter deal.
Tigers Are Tremendous Fit to Sign Dylan Cease
San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease hits free agency for the first time of his career after picking a bad year to have a rough season -- at least by his own standards.
After posting a 3.40 ERA and 1.194 WHIP in his three seasons prior to 2025, racking up 665 strikeouts in 550.1 innings with a bWAR of 12.7 in 98 starts. This year, his ERA climbed to a 4.55 with a 1.327 WHIP and a bWAR of 1.1 over his 32 starts.
Now hitting free agency and coming off a down year, Cease may be looking for a short-term prove it contract similar to the type of deal Detroit signed Gleyber Torres to last winter in an effort to hit the open market again after a productive season.
If Cease is wanting to look at this kind of deal, the Tigers should be all over it and there's reason to think the right-hander had some bad luck that resulted in the numbers.
Cease Could Have Resurgent Year for Tigers
Though traditional stats saw Cease's ERA go up, his swing and miss stuff was as good as it's been throughout his career. The 29-year-old led Major League Baseball with 11.5 strikeouts per nine, it was just the command that was not quite as sharp as it had been.
The chance to work with Detroit pitching coach Chris Fetter could pay off for both sides, giving the Tigers an extremely productive season and the second ace to pair at the top with Skubal, not to mention likely giving Cease the chance to cash in during the following offseason.
If Cease is not getting the kind of huge, long-term offers he looked like a guarantee to get before the 2025 season, a prove it contract with Detroit could wind up making a ton of sense.