Tigers Should Pursue Uniquely Effective Free-Agent Reliever to Bolster Bullpen
Many Major League pitchers are velocity monsters. Tyler Rogers is not. That should interest the Detroit Tigers in free agency.
The 34-year-old reliever spent nearly his entire career with the San Francisco Giants, where they made him their 10th round pick in the 2013 MLB draft out of Austin Peay. It took him six years to get to the Majors. But one he did he became the definition of effectiveness. He just did it his way.
Rogers hits free agency this offseason and MLB Trade Rumors ranks him as the No. 42 free agent. Two of the site’s four analysts projected Rogers to sign with the Tigers on a two-year deal worth $18 million, with an average annual value of $9 million.
There are three good reasons for the Tigers to strongly consider signing Rogers this offseason.
Why Tyler Rogers is Worth Signing
First, the cost is enticing. For an effective middle reliever and set-up man, $9 million per year is cheap. The Tigers aren’t challenging the competitive balance tax — at least not yet — so bringing Rogers in doesn’t break the bank and allows Detroit to pursue higher-priced players.
Second, he has a track record that should net him more money. Since he made his MLB debut in 2019, he’s finished with an ERA lower than 3.00 on four different occasions, including the last two seasons. Even when he didn’t sneak below 3.00, he wasn’t far from it.
His career record is 26-23 with a 2.76 ERA in 424 innings. He only strikes out 6.5 hitters per nine innings. But he rarely walks hitters, giving up 1.6 walks per nine innings. He’s worked as a closer and has 19 saves. But he’s more effective setting up a closer.
Third, his make-up makes him durable. Rogers rarely hits 90 mph with his fastball. He doesn’t chase gas. But his unique, submarine delivery throws off hitters and takes stress off his right arm. Per Statcast, hitters have averaged roughly 85 mph in exit velocity off him in his career, making extra-base hits difficult.
He’s led the Majors in appearances twice, including 77 in 2024, and the National League in appearances twice, including the COVID shortened season in 2020 when he had 29. Little of what he does screams modern baseball. But it works.
Rogers has always been an effective reliever, which made him a useful trade piece for the Giants at this year’s trade deadline. San Francisco dealt him to the New York Mets for a package that included new starting right fielder Drew Gilbert.
His numbers didn’t disappoint in New York. He went 0-3 with a 2.30 ERA in 28 games with the Mets, with 10 strikeouts and three walks in 27 innings. That came after 53 games with the Giants in which he went 4-3 with a 1.80 ERA, including 38 strikeouts and four walks in 50 innings. Combined, he was 4-6 with 1.98 ERA in an MLB-leading 81 games, with 48 strikeouts and seven walks in 77.1 innings.