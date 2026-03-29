Tigers Sputtering Arm Raises Early Red Flags After Disappointing Shutout

The Detroit Tigers kicked their season off on the right foot during their Opening Day matchup against the San Diego Padres, ultimately handing them an 8-2 loss in the first game of the series. During the second game, the margin of victory started to shrink, but the Tigers still managed to pull away 5-2.

However, Detroit struggled on Saturday night, leading to a disappointing 3-0 shutout. The Padres brought their clean streak to a screeching halt, denying them a three-game sweep.

Much of Saturday's struggles can be directly attributed to one of the Tigers' starters, who began to sputter on the mound. This raises a few red flags, but is it too early to start having doubts?

Jack Flaherty's Promising Start Takes a Frustrating Turn

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Flaherty started for Detroit in their final game against San Diego, and initially, he appeared to be squared away. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to maintain his momentum as the game progressed. In his 4.1 innings of work, he logged a 4.15 ERA with two strikeouts and allowed four walks.

When Flaherty was on the mound, the Padres were treated to significant opportunities to score runs. During the second inning, they reeled in two runs, followed by another in the fifth. This certainly wasn't an ideal way for the 30-year-old right-hander to kick off his 2026 campaign, but it's still too early to raise red flags.

Flaherty comes with nine years of experience in the Major Leagues, and overall, he's been an impressive starter. He's certainly been around the block in terms of teams, but this is only his second year back in the in the Motor City since he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024.

He is known to struggle with consistency in his command, which was evident during Saturday's matchup. It's clear how well Flaherty is capable of performing—there's simply no denying his ability. However, if this regular-season debut is indicative of what's to come, the Tigers could be in trouble.

Next up on Detroit's schedule is a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which begins on Monday at 10:10 p.m. ET. Now is the time for Flaherty to quickly regroup and return to his high-strikeout pitching that fans know him to have.

Now, it is only the first week of the regular season, so Flaherty's mishaps could be nothing more than an unfortunate fluke. Don't raise any red flags just yet, but it's certainly worth noting these pitching issues early on.