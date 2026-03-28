Three Keys for the Tigers to Sweep Padres in Season Opening Series

The early returns on the Detroit Tigers on their west coast road trip have been quite promising.

The Tigers beat the San Diego Padres in the first two games of their three-game series at Petco Park. Now, Detroit goes for a third straight win on Saturday evening with the opportunity to get the season off to a sweeping start.

The formula for the Tigers (2-0) has been simple — great pitching, timely hitting and a solid bullpen that was the focus of adding arms this offseason. Detroit would love nothing more than to win on Saturday, chill in Arizona on Sunday and then start a new series with the Diamondbacks on Monday.

To do that, here are three keys for Saturday’s game.

More Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

More Kevin McGonigle sounds like “More Cowbell” after two incredible games for the Tigers rookie. He’s made Detroit look smart by putting him on the opening day roster despite not having a career at-bat at Triple-A. He is 5-for-8 with two doubles and four RBI. He also has a walk and no strikeouts. His 10-ptich at-bat in Friday’s game was a masterful display of plate discipline and toughness.

He’s already played two positions for the Tigers, having started both games at third base and sliding over to shortstop after a pinch-hitting change on Friday. McGonigle doesn’t need to have the record-setting game he had in the opener. He just needs to give Detroit tough at-bats and a hit at a timely spot, at minimum.

Jack Needs to Follow the Leaders

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Jack Flaherty is the Tigers’ starting pitcher on Saturday evening. Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez have already set the tone in the first two games.

Skubal gave up three hits in the opener, as he pitched six innings and struck out six. He walked none and didn’t allow a run. The two-time American League Cy Young winner got his campaign for a third straight award off to a great start.

Valdez, who signed with Detroit in the offseason, followed him on Friday with a great performance of his own. He went six innings and allowed seven hits and one earned run. He struck out five and walked one. He took a no-decision, but he kept Detroit in the game before its late rally at the plate.

If Flaherty can duplicate that on Saturday, the Tigers will be in great shape for a potential sweep.

’Pen Them In

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Tigers bullpen has been rock-solid through two games. In a combined six innings, six relievers have allowed three hits, one earned run, three walks and recorded eight strikeouts.

Tigers fans likely enjoyed seeing Kenley Jansen get his first save of the season. But one should lose the fact that Kyle Finnegan was his set-up man in the eighth inning and struck out two of the four hitters he faced. Or that Will Vest, who led the Tigers in saves last season, finished out Thursday’s game with scoreless ninth.

Detroit configured a bullpen that could do multiple things late in the game. So far, that’s been the case. If the bullpen throws like this on Saturday, a sweep is possible.