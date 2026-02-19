Tigers Star Javier Báez Opens Up About Missing World Baseball Classic

One of the biggest comeback stories last season across the entirety of Major League Baseball was Detroit Tigers' shortstop Javier Báez. After a 2024 season where he finished with a -1.1 WAR, the worst in his MLB career, 2025 was a healthy season for Báez, and it showed.

While he might not be the same player he once was when with the Chicago Cubs, Báez got the job done more often than usual last season, much to the happiness of Tigers fans. His first-half success was enough to earn him his first All-Star nod as a member of the Tigers, and he did so as the starting center fielder.

His postseason production was also magical, helping Detroit against both the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners. However, despite his success in 2025, Báez was suspended from playing in the World Baseball Classic for Team Puerto Rico due to cannabis usage.

Báez's Thoughts on Missing the WBC

Puerto Rico second baseman Javier Baez (9) runs toward the dugout. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Having played for Team Puerto Rico before, Báez would have loved nothing more than to represent his home country again this season. In an interview with Local 4 Detroit at spring training in TigerTown, Báez revealed his overall thoughts on missing the World Baseball Classic.

"It hurts. It really frustrates me. One of my dreams, or any of my teammates from Puerto Rico, is to play in Puerto Rico, for Team Puerto Rico, with our families there, with our fans, our country, our island. It's just frustrating," Báez said.

"I'm the one that failed the test and the rules over there. But, you know, there's one job that I got to do is play baseball. You know, I don't know if they didn't want me in the WBC or whatever, but it's just really frustrating that I won't be able to be there, and you know, to be part of this."

Tigers shortstop Javier Baez fields a ground ball and throws to first at Comerica Park. | Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Báez clearly feels the regret of his decision that went against the rules for eligibility to participate in the World Baseball Classic, but it's encouraging that he's taking a mature approach to the situation.

For the Tigers, they should feel extra confident that Báez will be with them the whole time in spring training, as he's serving as a mentor to top prospect Kevin McGonigle, who could at some point make his way to the MLB this season.

In the same interview, Báez revealed that manager A.J. Hinch hasn't talked to him about a position change, but he's willing to play wherever they need him to.

