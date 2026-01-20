Tigers Could Solve Multiple Issues with Shocking Tarik Skubal Mets Trade Idea

All offseason long, the Detroit Tigers have found themselves at the center of the baseball rumor mill with regards to their superstar ace Tarik Skubal.

The repeat American League Cy Young winner has just one season left of team control, extension talks have gone nowhere, and now there may be more trouble brewing with a historic arbitration hearing set to take place.

For as shocking as it would be, the idea of a trade at least makes sense as something any logical franchise would entertain. Skubal is the heart and soul of this team, but keeping him beyond 2026 does not appear likely, and teams are willing to pay up for his services.

While clearly no one has met Detroit's asking price to this point and the Los Angeles Dodgers may be bowing out of the race and targeting Freddy Peralta instead, a deal is not impossible to come together. Recent developments in free agency could push the New York Mets back into the conversation, and they might just have the pieces to get it done.

Tigers Could Trade Skubal to Mets for Package Solving Multiple Issues

Scott Harris | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With New York signing Bo Bichette last week following their loss in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, Bichette is likely going to play third base given Francisco Lindor is obviously entrenched at shortstop.

This leaves the young and ascending Brett Baty without a spot, someone who it makes a lot of sense Detroit would be interested in. Baty alone however would not be even close to enough for the Tigers to finally pull the trigger and part ways with their ace.

Scott Harris in limited negotiations has been looking for both young pitching prospects and MLB rotation ready types, and the Mets might have both in one player. Top prospect Nolan McLean had a sensational debut over eight games and has some devastating stuff, but he alone would not be enough to land Skubal either.

If Baty and McLean were packaged together however to solve the third base issue and give Detroit a young controllable ace, this is the kind of two for one deal that Harris would absolutely have to consider, and likely would accept.

Would New York Actually Give Up This Much for Skubal?

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

From the end of the Tigers, this frankly looks like a no-brainer kind of deal. A third baseman in Baty who finally in 2025 looked like the top prospect he once was and someone in McLean who has the kind of stuff to be a dominant ace is a worthy return to give up likely just one season of Skubal.

When it comes to the Mets perspective however, perhaps this might be a bit of a tougher sell. Team owner Steve Cohen is among the most aggressive in baseball, and he would certainly be more willing to pay the southpaw than Detroit.

If it were to come with an extension, this becomes an easy deal for both sides to agree to. More likely however, Cohen can simply bide his time and ramp up a pursuit for Skubal a year from now when he does hit the open market.

Should he decide he wants to win now though, maybe a deal could come together.

