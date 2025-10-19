How Rise of Kevin McGonigle Potentially Alters Tigers’ Offseason Plans
The Detroit Tigers send Kevin McGonigle to the Arizona Fall League for more at-bats and to set him up for 2026.
Yes, the Tigers see their top prospect, and No. 2 prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, as part of their plans for the Major League team in 2026. President of baseball operations Scott Harris said as much during his end-of-season press conference after the Tigers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Seattle Mariners.
He didn’t guarantee McGonigle a spot. But he clearly sees a path for their 21-year-old prospect to contribute at the Major League level. He already plays second base and shortstop. While in the AFL he’s playing some third base, too.
Harris told reporters, including the Detroit Free Press, that they feel so good about McGonigle’s immediate future that it could impact what the Tigers do this offseason in terms of personnel moves.
Scott Harris on Kevin McGonigle
Harris didn’t confirm during his end-of-year press conference that McGonigle would be in Major League camp. But he also said he should tell him first before he announces it. So, the young prospect will be there for the second straight year. Whether he makes the opening day roster or not will boil down to whether he can earn a job.
Whether he does or not, it sounds like the Tigers are willing to account McGonigle’s future when it comes to making offseason moves.
"Does that affect what we do this winter? Absolutely. How could it not?" Harris said. "These guys are really exciting young players that can help us on both sides of the ball, and we got to make sure that we are preserving opportunity for them."
How could that impact the offseason? Well, it could have a significant impact on whether the Tigers pursue Gleyber Torres or not. Torres signed a one-year, $15 million deal last offseason in part because he wanted to explore free agency again this offseason, something the Tigers acknowledged when he signed.
Torres slashed .256/.358/.387 with 16 home runs 74 RBI as he made the American League All-Star team for the third time. He should have a market for a larger contract with a longer term, which opens a spot for McGonigle — assuming he opens the season on the roster. He could also play shortstop, where the Tigers have struggled for consistency with Trey Sweeney.
Detroit selected McGonigle with its compensatory pick between the first and second rounds (No. 37 overall) in the 2023 MLB draft out of Monsignor Bonner, Drexel Hill, Penn. The 21-year-old has positioned himself for this after he slashed .305/.408/.583 with 19 home runs and 80 RBI. He reached as high as Double-A Erie, so if he makes the Majors on opening day, he’ll bypass Triple-A Toledo.