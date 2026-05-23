How to Watch Framber Valdez, Tigers Duel with Orioles: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The old saying goes that you can't win a pennant in May, but you sure can lose it. The Detroit Tigers seemed to be embodying that adage.

The Tigers’ spiral continues as they enter Saturday's game with the Baltimore Orioles. Detroit (20-32) has now lost seven games in a row, 15 of their last 17 and have the third worst record in Major League Baseball.

Worse yet, they are 10.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central Division. That's a tall mountain to climb, even with more than 100 games left in the season.

Cy Young award-winning pitcher Tarik Skubal ball may be back sooner than anyone expected. The real question now is whether he can have any impact on the Tigers’ downward trajectory.

After the conclusion of this series on Sunday, the Tigers get a day off on Memorial Day before they return home to Comerica Park for a quick three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels, followed by a road trip to Chicago to face the White Sox.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

Detroit Tigers head coach A.J. Hinch. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

TV: Tigers: Detroit SportsNet; Orioles: MASN

Radio: Tigers: WXYT 97.1 FM; Orioles: 98 Rock 97.9 FM, WBAL 1090 AM

Pitching Matchup

Detroit: LHP Framber Valdez (2-3, 4.58) vs. Orioles: RHP Brandon Young (3-1, 4.25)

Thus far it's been an up and down season for Valdez, and he's on a downward trend. He has lost two of his last three starts, during which he's allowed 13 earned runs across 14.2 innings. He has struck out 13 and given up 19 hits. It hasn't been his best work, and the Tigers need him to turn it around.

Young has been sharp of late, as he has won or taken a no-decision in his last three starts. Baltimore could use more coverage. After beating the Marlins on May 6 with a six-inning start, he's gone 5.1 innings and 3.2 innings in his successive two starts. He's only allowed seven earned runs in that span.

Tigers Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF Zach McKinstry (left hip abdominal inflammation); INF Gleyber Torres (mid left oblique strain), OF Kerry Carpenter (left shoulder strain), INF Javier Baez (right ankle sprain),

15-Day Injured List: LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation); RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation), LHP Tarik Skubal (loose body in left elbow); RHP Ty Madden (right forearm contusion)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (Tommy John surgery recovery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery).