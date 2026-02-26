How Detroit Tigers Are Actually Building Their 2026 Roster

The Detroit Tigers were extremely active in the offseason, but particularly toward the end, when they signed some of baseball's biggest names.

Pitching depth was a major point of emphasis for the Tigers once the offseason commenced, and at this point, it's safe to say that they accomplished their goal. Now, it's only the beginning of spring training, and Opening Day is still a distance away, but at first glance, Detroit's work in the pitching department over the past few months should pay off quite well.

Tigers Invest in Pitching Staff

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers didn't waste much time when it came to bolstering their pitching staff, nor did they hesitate to make waves in free agency. It became clear that pitching, particularly the starting rotation, was a deep priority for the ballclub.

One of the pieces to the puzzle would be to retain 30-year-old Jack Flaherty, who logged a 4.64 ERA and 188 strikeouts across 161.0 innings pitched through 31 starts. Holding onto him was imperative, but Detroit didn't stop there.

They were able to sign free agent Framber Valdez to a three-year deal after he spent the past eight years with the Houston Astros. During that period, he registered a 3.36 ERA and a 1.204 WHIP. The left-hander explored free agency for quite some time, and many were surprised to see him land with the Tigers. But this proved just how serious Detroit is about reaching World Series contention.

To take things ever further, a memorable reunion took place when Justin Verlander returned to the ballclub on Feb. 10 after signing a one-year contract with the Tigers. Verlander kicked off his Major League Baseball career in the Motor City, spending 13 years with the franchise.

However, he eventually found his way into a trade package with the Astros and remained there for several years. But his latest season was spent with the San Francisco Giants, posted a 3.85 ERA and 137 strikeouts across 152.0 innings pitched through 29 starts.

Of course, leading the pack in the rotation is still ace Tarik Skubal. Throughout the offseason, there were a plethora of rumors floating around regarding a potential Skubal trade, but the franchise ultimately decided to hold onto its star.

Having a rotation comprised of Skubal, Valdez, Flaherty, Casey Mize and Verlander, this is stacking up to be one of the most, if not the best, squads in the Major Leagues this year. Detroit's efforts in recent months are likely to pay dividends, with a heavily insured rotation.

