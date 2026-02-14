Young Tigers Infielder Jace Jung Reportedly Taking Reps Across the Diamond

The Detroit Tigers have a surplus of prospects they're hoping will pan out. While players like Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark are the first two to come to mind, some prospects who have already made their debuts are still looking to find their footing in the MLB.

None more than former first round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Jace Jung.

Jung isn't a prospect anymore, but he is still a young bat and fielder looking to find his place on this Tigers team. Debuting back in 2024, collecting a .241 AVG with five doubles and three RBIs, Jung was still a negative WAR player. Things only got worse the next season.

Last year, Jung hit .106 at the dish and still hadn't hit his first MLB home run. Not to mention, he made one error in 19 games playing third base. The fielding might not be spectacular, but Detroit has reportedly been working on some things with the youngster this spring.

Jung Getting Reps at First Base

Detroit Tigers infielder Jace Jung, left, talks to vice president and senior advisor to the president and general manager Scott Bream. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As reported by Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Jung is taking reps at first base this spring and is doing so under the instruction of Joey Cora, the Tigers' third base coach. Detroit does have a lack of star power at third base, but it seems as if the franchise prefers Jung to be on the right side of the diamond.

Jung has proven himself to be a plus hitter throughout his career at the minor league level, having hit 17 home runs last season with a .252 AVG in Triple-A Toledo. But at the MLB level, he's been a bench bat at best. With the extra versatility, being able to play both third and first could benefit him well moving forward.

Detroit Tigers third base coach Joey Cora talks to infielders Colt Keith, right, and Jace Jung, left, during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Similar to Colt Keith, Jung can establish himself as a young player who can get penciled in to the lineup at several different positions, but ultimately, you can be the best fielder in the world, but in this day and age of baseball, if you can't hit, you won't stay a big leaguer for long.

When it comes to first base depth, it's Spencer Torkelson leading the charge, with Keith and now Jung playing behind them, the Tigers have options should anything happen to Torkelson. Jung might not be the first choice to make the opening day roster, but if he does, it's time to put up or shut up.

