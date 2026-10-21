One Adjustment Could Make Hao-Yu Lee a Key Tigers Piece in 2027

In any plan the Detroit Tigers have in mind for 2027, infielder Hao-Yu Lee would fit for many reasons. Let’s start with the key point, which is usually his bat, since Lee has gone through continuous struggles on defense.

Lee, 23, played 114 games and was one of the most impactful hitters in Detroit’s offense, especially during the second half of the season.

He hit 10 home runs, drove in 46 runs, and posted a 107 wRC+ and a 0.5 fWAR. When we take a closer look at his wRC+, we can find an interesting balance, as he produced a 103 against left-handers and a 110 when facing right-handed pitchers. That was a key advantage Detroit took advantage of, opening opportunities for Lee, especially in the starting lineup when they faced left-handed pitchers.

Hao-Yu Lee wRC rolling 2026 | PastTheEyeTest | Savant + FanGraphs.

However, that was not the only solid point of his offense, as he also became a very consistent hitter in important moments.

Lee made a big jump from an 87 wRC+ to 122 in the second half of the season, showing greater stability, but he never stopped shining in clutch situations. He was consistent throughout the year, producing a .291/.366/.407 slash line with a 115 wRC+ when he found runners in scoring position.

How Does Lee Fit Into the 2027 Roster?

Looking ahead, Detroit hopes Lee’s swing can continue to progress and his offense can take another step forward.

With the inconsistencies the Tigers’ lineup went through in 2026, even if they manage to bring in a free agent such as Luis Arraez, Jazz Chisholm Jr. or Brandon Lowe to handle second base, Lee has shown that he can add offensive value above other candidates to start in the infield, such as Zach McKinstry and Colt Keith.

That would open an opportunity for Lee at third base, keeping Kevin McGonigle as the starting shortstop as the best version of the Tigers in that hypothetical scenario.

Hao-Yu Lee hitter 2026. | PastTheEyeTest | Savant + FanGraphs.

Where do the problems appear? Yes, on defense. That was Lee’s most vulnerable point, as he finished 2026 in the 5th percentile in Fielding and just the 1st percentile in Range (OAA).

Lee’s playing time was split between second base, where he played the most innings with 493, third base with 270, and just two innings at shortstop. The Fielding Run Value results placed him at -9, the same as his Range rating.

Detroit Tigers third baseman Hao-Yu Lee (50). Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There really was not a big difference between the -6 OAA he recorded at third and the -5 at second, but between the two positions, the metrics favor his time at second base more. In Lateral Toward 1B and Back, he graded at +1, but his skill in Lateral Toward 3B was -4, and that is fatal for a second baseman, especially in this era of the game when defensive positioning is not always very comfortable for trying to complete some double-play turns.

So defense, above all, is the key point Lee should work on, and if he manages to take a step forward and improve some of his main weaknesses, the Detroit Tigers would be solving one less problem with the instability of their infield players.