After Unprecedented Comeback, Tigers Need to Complete Sweep Rockies

Before Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers had started the eighth inning trailing 7-4 at Comerica Park only seven times in franchise history.

They had never scored more than one run. History changed Saturday afternoon against the deficient Colorado Rockies bullpen in an eighth inning that, in time, lasted 25 minutes, but seemed endless: The Tigers scored a seven-run rally, with five hits and three walks in a string of 11 plate appearances and 43 pitches.

That’s how it happened: Seven runs. An episode never seen before that marked the first comeback in franchise history after entering the eighth inning trailing 7-4. Detroit took the 11-7 victory to put the series against Colorado on the verge of a sweep.

Spencer Torkelson drove in the tying run, 7-7, with a walk with the bases loaded against closer Jordan Romano. Ben Malgeri also walked and brought home the go-ahead run, 8-7. John Peck hit a sacrifice fly, and Hao-Yu Lee delivered the finishing blow with a two-run triple.

Hao-Yu Lee is an electric factory 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gwxRta7yTP — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 12, 2026

In their last six victories, the Tigers have scored at least six runs, a streak they had not achieved in two consecutive games since the 11-0 and 8-0 victories on Aug. 6 and 8, respectively. They are now 5 ½ games behind in the Wild Card race, a difference that is not impossible to overcome, but one that would only be reachable if the team can put together a recovery pace like the one from the last week.

Of the 14 games remaining for Detroit, only their four matchups against the Chicago White Sox will be against teams that are currently playing above .500. After attempting the sweep against Colorado this Sunday, the Tigers will travel to Toronto. The Blue Jays (74-75) are one game below .500, but they are one game behind the Cleveland Guardians (75-74), who closed Saturday in the final Wild Card spot.

The Tigers Need a Solid Start From Jackson Jobe

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe (21). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Detroit has won seven of its last eight games against the Rockies. Colorado’s last victory came two years ago, on Sept. 12, 2024. Jackson Jobe will be tasked with trying to keep that streak alive, but he will not take the mound this Sunday at Comerica Park with his best command in his most recent outings. Jobe has allowed seven runs (six earned), with 10 hits and three home runs in his last two starts, which have resulted in consecutive losses for the Tigers.

He has accumulated 11 strikeouts and four walks, but hitters continue to punish his fastball with fury. Although Jobe returned from the injured list throwing his four-seam fastball at an average of 97.7 mph, the highest of his career, hitters have gone back to destroying it, producing a .293 batting average and .610 slugging percentage. It is not a new story, as they hit .296 with a .519 slugging percentage against it last year.

That said, amid the chaos, the worst part is that Jobe has been very vulnerable when he falls behind in the count. Lately, he has thrown his curveball a little more, but he continues to rely too much on his four-seam fastball. Last year, opponents took advantage of it, producing a .423 slugging percentage, but this season, that breakdown has grown to .579. In part, the dependence on his fastball is reasonable. Jobe feels that he has the power, but he still has not been able to adjust its location. And then, when he changes strategy, these are the results: the opposition is hitting .375 against his sinker and slider.

In 16 starts with Detroit since 2025, Jobe is pitching to a 4.31 ERA, 5.17 FIP, and his SO/BB ratio is a disappointing 1.67. There is no doubt that he has a prodigious arm and is now fully recovered, but the Tigers need much more than that at this point.