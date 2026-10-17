One Prospect Could Change the Detroit Tigers Entire Offseason Plan

When it comes to young players that could the future of the Detroit Tigers, the franchise is full of them.

Start with infielder Kevin McGonigle, who is likely to be named the American League’s rookie of the year. There's outfielder Max Clark, who made his Major League debut and figures to stick with the team next season. Another infielder, Hao-Yu Lee, also made his MLB debut and figures to have a shot at a starting job in 2027.

There's infielder Colt Keith, who signed a Major League contract before he even made his Major League debut. There are young pitchers like Jackson Jobe and Troy Melton.

Detroit's work in the draft and in player development has paid off handsomely. But the Tigers have several areas to shore up, including their starting rotation and adding pop to their lineup. Detroit won't have much time to address those needs if there's a lockout in December if there is now new collective bargaining agreement.

What if there's a prospect in the system that can alter the plan and help the Tigers in 2027?

The Prospect That Could Change the Tigers’ Offseason Plans

Detroit Tigers pitcher Andrew Sears. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Detroit needs most is starting pitching. The Tigers traded both Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize at the deadline. Jack Flaherty is set to be a free agent. The rotation looks like Framber Valdez, Jobe and Melton. Beyond those three, there's significant competition, which will include Keider Montero, who has emerged as one of the best swingmen in the American League.

River Ryan, one of the pitchers acquired in the Skubal trade, is going to be given every chance to win a starting job next season. That's part of the plan. But there's another prospect with a little Major League experience that could alter Detroit’s plan when it comes to who they might pursue and that's left-handed pitcher Andrew Sears.

The Tigers selected sears in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB draft out of UConn. Those are the picks that could go either way. Sometimes they pan out, but many times they don’t. Sears panned out in 2026 as he made his MLB debut. He went 0-1 with a 7.11 ERA in six games (three starts) with 15 strikeouts and eight walks in 19 innings.

His numbers in the minor leagues are excellent. Since starting pro ball in 2023 he has a record of 17-12 with a 2.84 ERA as he struck out 292 and walked 108 in 260 innings. Batters are hitting just .208 against him. It’s a profile that could make him a reliever one day. But with 53 starts in 63 career MiLB games, Detroit will probably give him every chance to start first.

There is one consideration. Even as MLB Pipeline considers him a prospect, he is on the 40-man roster and subject to the MLB CBA. He can’t play in the minors. The tigers would have to be comfortable with not only giving him an opportunity to win a starting job, but the likelihood of him claiming the job.

But if Detroit feels that way, it makes pursuing a mid-range starting pitcher less acute. Sears can be that innings eating left-hander at the back of the rotation. Detroit's faith in him would give them one less thing to do this offseason.