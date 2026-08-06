Tigers' Jackson Jobe Has Big Shoes to Fill After Tarik Skubal Trade

The Detroit Tigers finally made up their mind and decided to trade ace Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the MLB Trade Deadline.

They decided that they were too far out of the race after dropping a series to the Baltimore Orioles and sold their best pitcher on the team.

It was made clear that Skubal only wanted to be in LA so the Tigers got a deal done and sent him there for what they thought was the best package offered. And now that Skubal is in LA and his roster spot and starting rotation spot opened, Jackson Jobe is going to have to seize the opportunity.

The young right hander has not pitched since May 2025 after having undergone Tommy John surgery. Jobe has been rehabbing for the Tigers for quite some time now and recently manager AJ Hinch announced that he would be soon inserted back into the starting rotation.

Jobe is one of those players that is still young and has a ton of potential and has not pitched a ton of innings for Detroit yet because he is young and has been injured. And knowing that potential that he has, he is going to have to fill a big role that Skubal had.

If everything pans out for Jobe and goes as well as fans hope, he could be a superstar. He could try to become close to what Skubal was for Detroit. And knowing Skubal is gone now and will not be back in free agency, Jobe has to run with this opportunity now that he has it.

Jobe Could Pair Great With Red-Hot Tigers Starter

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tommy John surgery is a super tough surgery to come back from and be able to find your form and be good again. But Jobe has to try to do everything he can to come back better than ever and prove why he is one of the best pitchers on the Tigers' staff.

And if Jobe could be what he was drafted to be and what he was hyped up to be by the fans, he could be a dominant force with Troy Melton in the rotation now and into the future. Ever since Skubal was traded, it has become clear that the new ace of the rotation is Melton.

And if Jobe could become quite as good as Melton and be that dominant number two, that could be a scary duo down the line. Hinch definitely hopes he can get a lot out of Jobe and so do the fans.