Detroit Tigers Named as Serious Contenders to Sign Tarik Skubal — But Should They?

It was truly a roller coaster of emotions for both the Detroit Tigers' organization and its fans as the team entered 2026 with eyes set on the World Series. However, the highs and lows were impossible to weather, low-lighted by a five-win month in May.

That said, the American League was mostly a dumpster fire this season, so as they sat near .500, the Tigers were still in the thick of the playoff race for both the division and the final wild card spot. But blown saves ended up being the final nail in their coffin.

So, when the trade deadline came around, Tarik Skubal was adamant that he wanted Detroit's front office to turn into buyers rather than sellers. However, when Skubal made his final start at Comerica Park and departed in the seventh with a 7-1 lead, which resulted in a loss, management decided against it.

REPORT: The Detroit Tigers are listed as a “true contender” to sign Tarik Skubal this offseason, per ESPN.



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The homegrown ace was then dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers, while also sending their No. 2, Casey Mize, to the San Diego Padres. Since then, Skubal has expressed publicly that he would love to return to Michigan.

As of October 2, though, ESPN reporter Kiley McDaniel has listed the Tigers as a true contender to sign Skubal in the offseason alongside the Dodgers and New York Mets, two teams with very deep pockets.

But there are plenty of reasons that it doesn't make sense to have him come back, as there are too many holes to address before Opening Day, and they seemingly cannot afford to pay what he is going to cost.

The Tigers Roster Needs a Lot More Than One Starting Pitcher

Tigers relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) walks onto the field before the game against the Pirates. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn I | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDaniel goes on to list the experts' opinions on what kind of contract Skubal will be looking at, and it truly does differ based on the length of the deal. But the smallest amount that is listed is for a four-year stint at $176 million, or $44 million a year.

Yes, the Tigers definitely need to go and get at least one more starter, probably two, as Troy Melton was really the only consistent star this season, as Framber Valdez liked to have meltdowns of his own.

But that isn't the only area that needs to be addressed; two or three relievers need to join the pen after they tallied up 29 blown saves. Detroit needs to spend, but it cannot all go to one player.

After the 2025 season, the front office was passive in its pursuit of free agents. That cannot be the case again, or the team will face the same fate as in 2026. So, if they somehow get Skubal, he cannot be the only player acquired.