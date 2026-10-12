One Under-the-Radar Change That Could Be Coming for the Detroit Tigers in 2027

The Detroit Tigers are already under a ton of change following the 2026 season. First, the franchise let go of assistant pitching coach Juan Nieves and first-base coach Anthony Sanders. Not to mention, Comerica Park has hosted its last game under that name, with plans to rename it Fifth Third Park come Opening Day 2027.

Other changes are happening, too. Gleyber Torres likely won't return to Detroit after spending two seasons with the franchise, and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander will never wear the Old English D ever again as an active player. But one change that is now eligible for the Tigers is one many might overlook.

Tigers Eligible for Jersey Change

A display of the Detroit Tigers 2024 Nike MLB City Connect series uniform sits on display in a locker room area during a special launch event at Comerica Park. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers' City Connect jersey has been in rotation since the 2024 season. The jersey has been donned during some special moments over the years, like Matt Vierling's walk-off three-run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024

The City Connect jerseys debuted on May 10, 2024, during a game against the Houston Astros at Comerica Park. Since their unveiling, the jerseys have received mixed reactions.

This season, the Tigers wore the jerseys on select Mondays while playing in Detroit, ushering in the introduction of a new alternate home jersey revealed before the start of the season. The home orange alternate jerseys were worn on Fridays at Comerica Park.

According to MLB.com, teams are able to rotate in a new jersey after three years to debut a new look. For the Tigers, it's been three years, and they're now one of the few franchises that can change the jersey if they want.

In 2026, eight MLB franchises (Braves, Orioles, Reds, Royals, Brewers, Pirates, Padres, and Rangers) unveiled new City Connect jerseys, showcasing a fresh look from their initial designs. The Tigers are now among those eligible, but will the front office make a move?

The Tigers now have home and road alternate jerseys that have gone over well with the fans; Detroit might hold off on changing their City Connect look. With all the changes already coming to the franchise in 2027, adding a completely new jersey design might not get the attention it needs to succeed on its debut.

Upon the original reveal, the franchise released a confidence statement about why the jerseys are designed the way they are.

"The Tigers City Connect uniforms were created with the momentum of the city and its bright future in mind. The innovative and modern design presents a fashionable electric blue and dark navy-blue color combination with several features that will resonate with Detroiters, Michiganders, and Tigers fans everywhere," via MLB.com.

With the hard work that went into the jerseys, it's hard to believe they'd vanish after three seasons in action. However, crazier things have happened across Major League Baseball, so much so that we can't put anything out of the question.