Ha-Seong Kim gives the Detroit Tigers another way to cover shortstop, second base and third base. Whether he improves those positions will depend on a recovery Detroit cannot assume.

The Tigers agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal with Kim, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Nov. 24. The agreement is pending a physical and includes up to $1 million in performance bonuses, according to MLB.com.

The move addresses infield coverage while leaving Detroit’s larger questions about run production and late-inning pitching open.

Kim Gives the Tigers More Infield Choices

Former Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the agreement, Detroit already had several ways to arrange its infield. Kevin McGonigle split his rookie season between shortstop and third base. Hao-Yu Lee and Max Anderson were among the internal second-base candidates with Gleyber Torres in free agency.

Kim adds another experienced option to those combinations. These are potential role changes, with spring decisions still ahead.

Role Before the Reported Agreement What Kim Could Change Shortstop and third base McGonigle moved between both positions, with Zach McKinstry and Javier Baez providing other coverage Kim could start at shortstop when McGonigle plays third Second base Lee and Anderson were among the candidates to succeed Torres Kim adds veteran competition and a possible late-game defensive option Reserve infield work John Peck was among the players seeking a larger opportunity Another veteran reduces the number of available backup starts

A.J. Hinch gains flexibility when he wants to rest a starter or change his defense late in a game. Peck’s route to regular work becomes narrower, while Lee and Anderson face another competitor. Kim should have to earn a larger assignment through his performance.

Detroit’s need for better infield defense explains the appeal. His recent results also explain why the Tigers should keep their options open.

Kim recorded minus-two Outs Above Average in 2026, compared with plus-nine in 2023. The Statcast metric measures range, and the unequal workloads and injuries limit that comparison. Still, his 2023 Gold Glove cannot establish what his glove will provide in 2027.

The immediate improvement is having another option. A dependable defensive upgrade remains something Kim must demonstrate.

Kim Does Not Replace Detroit’s Missing Offense

Former Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kim hit .116/.219/.140 without a home run in 147 plate appearances for Atlanta last season. Torres hit .260/.364/.363 in 420 plate appearances for Detroit.

Those are unequal samples, and Kim’s injury-limited, 51-game season requires context. The comparison nevertheless shows how substantial a recovery he would need to replace Torres’ offensive contribution.

The offseason case for adding right-handed power still applies. Kim bats right-handed, but his presence alone does not supply the reliable production Detroit needs against left-handed pitching.

His signing also leaves the remaining bullpen work after Emilio Pagan’s addition untouched. Better infield defense could help pitchers convert more ground balls into outs. Detroit still needs dependable relievers to protect leads.

Measured against those priorities, the reported $5 million commitment is defensible as a depth investment. It gives Hinch another arrangement to test without a multi-year commitment.

The playing-time cost deserves equal attention. If Kim rebounds, Detroit gains useful innings across the infield. If he struggles, the Tigers should preserve opportunities for Lee, Anderson and Peck rather than letting the contract dictate the lineup. The deal works best when Kim supplements the young core, and Detroit continues pursuing the offense and relief pitching it still needs.