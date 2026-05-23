Reliving the Last Time the Tigers Faced the Orioles in a Doubleheader

Detroit Tigers and Baltimore Orioles fans are going to have to wait to watch their favorite team play baseball, as Saturday's game two has been postponed due to weather.

This might be a blessing in disguise for the Tigers, who are in hard times, losing seven straight and dropping to a 20-32 record ahead of Memorial Day. It could be a blessing for Baltimore as well, which is also having a rough time getting wins in the column this season.

But as fans wait for the doubleheader on Sunday, the first game scheduled for 12:35 PM EST and the second scheduled for 6:05 PM EST, they can take a walk down memory lane, because it wasn't that long ago that these two franchises competed in a doubleheader.

Reliving Tigers-Orioles Last Doubleheader

Detroit Tigers first base Spencer Torkelson (20) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Back in April of 2025 (April 26), the Tigers and Orioles went to battle in a doubleheader at Comerica Park, back when Detroit was on the run of their lives, coming off the storybook 2024 playoff run.

The Tigers sent Casey Mize to the mound for the first game of the doubleheader against Baltimore, where he pitched in 5.1 innings, allowing eight hits yet only one run, while striking out five.

Detroit secured a 4-3 game one victory on the backs of RBI's from Javier Baez, Gleyber Torres, Jace Jung and Spencer Torkelson. Torkelson sent a home run over the left field wall in the seventh inning of that game, his eighth of the season at that point.

Currently, Torkelson has seven home runs to his name in 2026, behind schedule from what he was able to do in April of 2025.

Game 2 Recap

Detroit Tigers pitcher Keider Montero (54) delivers a pitch in game two of a doubleheader at Comerica Park. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

In game two of the 2025 doubleheader, Keider Montero took the bump to help get a doubleheader sweep. Montero went 4.1 innings, allowing one run before turning the ball over to Brant Hurter. Detroit's offense came to life again in game two, something the 2026 version is begging for.

On the mound for the Orioles was former Tiger Charlie Morton, who went 3.2 innings and walked five batters, allowing three runs.

Winning the game 6-2 on the backs of a Riley Greene three-run home run, Zack McKinsty, and Torkelson RBIs. Torkelson collected two RBIs on a two-out base hit.

The current version of the Tigers knows that they haven't been playing their best brand of baseball, but a flashback to the last doubleheader completed, it could be the day off this ball club needed.