Cubs vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 8
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The Chicago Cubs are looking to make it three wins in a row as they take on the Baltimore Orioles for the middle game of a three-game set.
The Cubs opened the series with a 5-2 win after a 6-4 home victory over the Cardinals. On the other hand, the O’s have now lost two in a row, scoring two runs in each of those losses.
These are two teams headed in opposite directions recently. Baltimore is 3-6 in its last nine contests with Chicago at 7-2.
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Orioles on Wednesday, July 8.
Cubs vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Cubs +1.5 (-191)
- Orioles -1.5 (+157)
Moneyline
- Cubs +105
- Orioles -126
Total
- 10.0 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cubs vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Cubs: Colin Rea (6-5, 4.74 ERA)
- Orioles: Dean Kremer (1-1, 3.18 ERA)
Colin Rea hit a road bump a few weeks ago at Coors Field, allowing seven runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings. He’s bounced back with just three earned runs in 15.1 innings across his last three starts.
Dean Kremer returned from the injured list with six innings of one-run ball in a 6-1 win over the White Sox last week. He threw 79 pitches in that start, so he could be ramping this up heading into the All-Star break.
Cubs vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 8
- Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MARQ, MASN
- Cubs record: 51-40
- Orioles record: 42-50
Cubs vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets
Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet
- Dean Kremer OVER 15.5 Outs (-134)
Dean Kremer has only made three starts this season, but he went six innings in two of them. That’s fairly in line with how he performed last year, especially at home.
Kremer recorded OVER 15.5 outs in 21 of 28 starts last season, plus one appearance after an opener. That includes 10 of 13 appearances at Camden Yards.
Cubs vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
The Cubs and Orioles both trend to the OVER this season. That wasn’t the case last night, and I don’t think it’ll be the case tonight either.
Rea has been solid recently and Kremer has a strong track record at home. On top of that, neither offense has been too hot recently. The Cubs have 12 runs in four games since their 23-run outburst at home, with Baltimore scoring just 27 runs in its last 10 games.
Pick: UNDER 9 (+100)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop