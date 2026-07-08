Cubs vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 8

The Chicago Cubs are looking to make it three wins in a row as they take on the Baltimore Orioles for the middle game of a three-game set.

The Cubs opened the series with a 5-2 win after a 6-4 home victory over the Cardinals. On the other hand, the O’s have now lost two in a row, scoring two runs in each of those losses.

These are two teams headed in opposite directions recently. Baltimore is 3-6 in its last nine contests with Chicago at 7-2.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Cubs vs. Orioles on Wednesday, July 8.

Cubs vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Cubs +1.5 (-191)

Orioles -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Cubs +105

Orioles -126

Total

10.0 (Over -110/Under -110)

Cubs vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

Cubs: Colin Rea (6-5, 4.74 ERA)

Orioles: Dean Kremer (1-1, 3.18 ERA)

Colin Rea hit a road bump a few weeks ago at Coors Field, allowing seven runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings. He’s bounced back with just three earned runs in 15.1 innings across his last three starts.

Dean Kremer returned from the injured list with six innings of one-run ball in a 6-1 win over the White Sox last week. He threw 79 pitches in that start, so he could be ramping this up heading into the All-Star break.

Cubs vs. Orioles How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

How to Watch (TV): MARQ, MASN

Cubs record: 51-40

Orioles record: 42-50

Cubs vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets

Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet

Dean Kremer OVER 15.5 Outs (-134)

Dean Kremer has only made three starts this season, but he went six innings in two of them. That’s fairly in line with how he performed last year, especially at home.

Kremer recorded OVER 15.5 outs in 21 of 28 starts last season, plus one appearance after an opener. That includes 10 of 13 appearances at Camden Yards.

Cubs vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

The Cubs and Orioles both trend to the OVER this season. That wasn’t the case last night, and I don’t think it’ll be the case tonight either.

Rea has been solid recently and Kremer has a strong track record at home. On top of that, neither offense has been too hot recently. The Cubs have 12 runs in four games since their 23-run outburst at home, with Baltimore scoring just 27 runs in its last 10 games.

Pick: UNDER 9 (+100)

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after making a $5 bet . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.