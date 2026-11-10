Should Kevin McGonigle Have Won Rookie of the Year Unanimously?

The Detroit Tigers officially have their first position player to win Rookie of the Year since Lou Whitaker did so in 1978. Kevin McGonigle was awarded the prestigious award on Monday, cementing himself in Major League Baseball history among some of the greats to ever play.

From the first game of the season to the last, McGonigle had a massive impact on the Tigers organization. Though they fell short of expectations, missing the playoffs and finishing below .500, McGonigle is proof that there is life in the Motor City's young offense.

McGonigle nearly swept the Rookie of the Year voting ballot, just as Athletics Nick Kurtz did in 2025, but fell short by just two votes, which went to Parker Messick of the Cleveland Guardians. Collecting 28 of the 30 votes, was McGonigle's 2026 season worthy of a clean sweep against his competition?

Should McGonigle Have Been Unanimous?

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (7) looks on before an at bat. Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McGonigle was up against two starting pitchers in the finals of the Rookie of the Year voting: Parker Messick of the Guardians and Payton Tolle of the Boston Red Sox. While it's difficult to measure the value of a position player to a pitcher, McGonigle made a strong case for why he should have been unanimous based on results alone.

McGonigle is only the fifth rookie age 21 or younger in MLB history to put up over 6.5 bWAR, falling just short of 2012 Rookie of the Year Mike Trout's 10.5 WAR. The Tigers' rookie surpassed Ted Williams, Albert Pujols, and Frank Robinson, all of whom finished with a 6.6 bWAR.

Messick's two first-place votes came from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, representing New York, and Jordan Shusterman of Yahoo Sports, representing Cleveland. While some could claim it was biased, Messick has a claim to his first-place votes himself.

For starters, Messick helped the Guardians secure the AL Central division and got Cleveland back into the playoffs. His 2.56 ERA and 6.3 WAR made him one of the best pitchers in the American League this season, but at the end of the day, McGonigle looks to be the more valuable player.

Wins Above Replacement isn't a lie, and while Messick took the mound in 32 starts for the Guardians, McGonigle has over 700 plate appearances, played multiple positions well, became an All-Star, a finalist for both shortstop and utility Silver Slugger Awards, and broke several Detroit franchise records held by Hall of Famers.

Other Notable McGonigle Rookie Campaigh Stats

- First rookie since Aaron Judge in 2017 to record 95 walks and 95 runs scored in a season

- 8th player in Major League history to reach or exceed both 90 walks and 90 runs as a rookie

- 4th rookie to reach base safely at least 266 times in a season since 1990 (Aaron Judge (286, 2017), Ichiro Suzuki (280, 2001), Albert Pujols (272, 2001)

- 1st Major League rookie to post at least 97 runs, 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 72 RBIs, and 95 walks since Ted Williams in 1939

The Rookie of the Year was McGonigle's to lose, and fans should be happy he won in commanding fashion. But at the end of the day, there was a case for the Tigers rookie to become unanimous Rookie of the Year, especially if Cleveland had missed the playoffs.