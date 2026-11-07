Max Clark Sends a Message to Rookie of the Year Voters About Kevin McGonigle

The Detroit Tigers have two young stars in the making: former third overall pick Max Clark and American League Rookie of the Year nominee Kevin McGonigle. While neither started the 2026 season on the MLB roster, both finished there and are projected to help lead the offense in 2027.

From the first game of the season, McGonigle proved he belonged in Detroit, helping the Tigers chase their return to the postseason. Although the team fell short overall, McGonigle impressed, paving the way for Clark to make his debut at the end of July and help the team in the final months of the season.

Of the two, McGonigle's full season earned him an All-Star nod, two nominations for a Silver Slugger Award (shortstop, utility), and a 2026 AL Rookie of the Year nomination.

The Tigers rookie is up against Parker Messick (Cleveland Guardians) and Payton Tolle (Boston Red Sox), but if you were to ask McGonigle's teammate Clark, the winner is very obvious.

Max Clark Endorses Teammate Kevin McGonigle

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (right) celebrates with Detroit Tigers center fielder Max Clark (15) after driving in a run with a walk-off single. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking with MLB Network on X (formerly Twitter), Clark offers kind words to McGonigle's competition, but the winner is already decided in his mind.

"Don't get me wrong, that's three great candidates, but it really isn't even close, guys," Clark said. "Look at the numbers. You can look at any analytical stat you want to; WAR, got them in fWAR and bWAR. He's set every single record since Ty Cobb and Al Kaline, every single Tigers great ever."

"He's doing it at 21, after signing that contract and just proving to everyone, 'Yeah, I did this,' and that's cool. It's such a cool thing to watch on the outside, on my end, because he was that same guy at 15 and he would just tear us up... I respect all the others, but c'mon guys, give me Kevin McGonigle, and twice on Sunday."

McGonigle's 2026 season ended with a .278 average, 18 home runs, 72 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, a .430 SLG and .806 OPS, with a 126 OPS+ and an overall 7.1 WAR.

The Tigers haven't had a Rookie of the Year winner since Michael Fulmer in 2016, and haven't had a position player win the award since Lou Whitaker won in 1978. The two starting pitchers going up against McGonigle for the award have reasons for nomination, but not as many reasons to win.

While Clark can't win the award, he has a ton of talent that will eventually lead him to individual accolades himself. The Tigers have a young lineup, featuring Clark and McGonigle, for the foreseeable future. Things are only on an upward trend for the Tigers in the Motor City.