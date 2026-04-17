Tigers Amazing Homestand Makes Detroit’s Best MLB Home Team

After a slow start the Detroit Tigers have nearly clawed their way back to the top of the American League Central Division. Their play at home is a huge reason why.

The Tigers and the Kansas City Royals played a long game on Thursday, but not because it went extra innings. Weather delays halted the game several times and it led to a high-scoring affair that Detroit won, 10-9, with a three-run ninth inning that led to a walk-off victory.

It set off a wild celebration after the game, and it gave the Tigers their first perfect homestand of six or more games in five years.

Per Tigers PR, the last time the Tigers had a perfect homestand like that was in 2021, when they won seven games from July 17-22. But it also boosted the Tigers’ MLB best record at home.

Detroit Tigers at Home

"We're playing really clean and good baseball right now."@loganreever with Colt Keith. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/oBKInv0SV4 — Detroit SportsNet (@WatchDSN) April 16, 2026

The Tigers enter Friday’s action with an 8-1 record at Comerica Park, the best record by winning percentage at home so far in 2026. Detroit started the season on the road with six games on the west coast. When the Tigers returned home, they only played three games at Comerica Park against the St. Louis Cardinals. Detroit lost the first game, 1-0, and then won the final two games of the series.

Detroit swept Miami and then Kansas City. The Tigers have won eight games at home since that home opener loss to the Cardinals.

Back in 2021, the Tigers won seven games in six days. Detroit played a doubleheader with Minnesota, followed by a single game, and the Tigers won all three games. The Tigers then swept the Texas Rangers in a four-game series. At the time, Detroit improved to 47-51 in a season in which the Tigers finished 77-85 and third place in the division.

Among the accomplishments on Thursday, outfielder Riley Greene became the 14th player in Tigers history to have 100 career doubles before he turned 26 years old.

Riley Greene is just the 14th player in franchise history to reach 100 career doubles before his 26th birthday. pic.twitter.com/xIHV3uNpJ3 — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 16, 2026

The Tigers don’t have to put their eight-game home winning streak on the line until next week. Detroit headed to Boston after the game for a four-games series with Boston, which starts on Friday and wraps around to Monday.

Detroit returns home after the Boston series to host the Milwaukee Brewers for three games, a matchup with the defending National League Central champions. If the Tigers manage to sweep that series, the next home opponent is the Texas Rangers from May 1-3.