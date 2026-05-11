Tigers Could Get Ace Back Much Sooner Than Expected According to Scott Boras

The Detroit Tigers are trying to keep their heads above water right now, snapping a five-game skid on Sunday and avoiding a second straight sweep headed into a new week three games below .500.

For the next while, the pitching staff -- and more specifically the starting rotation -- is going to be under more pressure without the presence of superstar ace Tarik Skubal. The southpaw is out after surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow, a procedure which can take months to recover from.

Since the surgery was actually completed though, the reports have largely been very positive when it comes to his timeline outlook. Over the weekend, Skubal's representation -- super agent Scott Boras -- gave the most encouraging prognosis yet.

Boras Says Skubal Could Be Back to Tigers 'Much, Much Earlier'

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"We think that's going to be a much shorter period [of rehabilitation]. And he'll be able to return to performance at just a much, much earlier stage " Boras told ESPN before going into how the surgery was extremely minor and non-invasive and will not require an arm rebuild. "This is really almost like receiving a shot."

While Boras has every reason to be optimistic given the fact that his client is expected to command a record contract this offseason in free agency, it does feel like the team has been confident that he will be back to full strength sooner rather than later as well.

Should Detroit be able to avoid complete disaster for the next month, they could get the absolutely massive boost of Skubal's return in the near future.

What is Skubal's Realistic Target Date for Tigers Return?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Skubal continues to progress from the minor surgery, it sounds like a return to a throwing program could be on the docket over the course of the next week or two. While there would be some ramp up, it's not the full month of restarting that was initially anticipated.

The left-hander looks determined to get back as soon as possible, and Boras seems to believe he is capable of doing exactly that. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, it sounds like it will not be realistic for Skubal to target a return before July, and maybe even before late June arrives.

If that does prove to be the case, the Tigers will have dodged a massive bullet and Skubal should help them get back to winning games even before deep summer arrives.