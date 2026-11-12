Tigers Could Solve Major Bullpen Need With Proven Left-Handed Reliever

If we focus on the priority Scott Harris has established, that pitching will be the main focus this winter, especially with the interest in adding more swing and miss to the back of the bullpen, there are several pitchers who could be among the top options for the Detroit Tigers, who began their moves on Wednesday by signing right-handed reliever Emilio Pagan to a one-year, $11 million deal.

Without a doubt, in that conversation, left-hander Adrian Morejon, who is pending a decision on whether to accept a $23.15 million qualifying offer from the San Diego Padres, stands out as the main arm who could reach the free-agent market.

However, although Harris has not included names among his expectations, he made it clear that “they want to add a stable veteran presence who can get right-handed and left-handed hitters out, and add a little more leadership to the clubhouse.”

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pagan, 36, has saved 57 games over the last two seasons — 63% of the 90 saves he has accumulated in his 10-year MLB career — and will add experience to the bullpen, but he had a drop in performance in 2026 with the Cincinnati Reds compared to the previous year.

Part of that regression could also be due to the fact that Pagan had to deal with discomfort in his left hamstring starting in April, which limited his performance during the first month of the season and worsened in May, when he suffered a strain that sent him to the injured list.

However, after posting a 6.06 ERA over 16 ⅓ innings during the first half of the season, he improved his ERA to 1.71 after the All-Star break, reducing his on-base percentage allowed from .342 to .230 and his slugging percentage allowed from .483 to .347.

What Could Be Detroit’s Next Move To Strengthen the Bullpen?

Houston Astros pitcher Steven Okert (48). Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I suspect Harris and the Tigers’ idea will be to keep contracts short and look from now on for a closer and another reliever for high-pressure situations who are not too expensive.

That short-term commitment could work with veterans like 35-year-old Steven Okert, my favorite when it comes to finding an experienced left-handed pitcher, with the ability to generate swings and misses and provide durability.

He could also meet Detroit’s expectations of not making too large an investment, since, according to several projections, he could average around $7.5 million in AAV after increasing his value with two consistent years in which he recorded 3.8 bWAR, a 2.58 ERA and a 2.99 FIP in 136 relief appearances, being key in the Houston Astros’ bullpen.

Houston Astros pitcher Steven Okert (48). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Okert saw his K-BB% drop from 25.9% against left-handed hitters in 2025 — the second-highest percentage since the 27.6% he recorded in 2021 — he limited them to a .218 BABIP, the lowest of his entire career, and has also posted a career 3.28 FIP with just 0.91 HR/9. Okert finished in the 88th percentile in Whiff% and the 93rd in BB%, with elite marks in xERA and xBA allowed.

Along with his ability to maintain consistency and durability, he would be one of the best bets for Detroit’s bullpen.