What Scott Harris’ Comments Reveal About Tigers’ Free-Agent Priorities

Scott Harris gave the Detroit Tigers a specific shopping list Tuesday at the general managers meetings in Las Vegas.

“We want to add more swing-and-miss in the back end of our pen,” the president of baseball operations told reporters, as Tony Paul of The Detroit News reported. Harris said the Tigers felt deeper on the left side and wanted right-handers who could throw strikes and retire hitters from both sides. He left bullpen roles to manager A.J. Hinch.

Hours later, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Detroit had reached a one-year agreement with Emilio Pagan. MLB.com reported the deal was worth about $11 million and remained pending a physical. The former Cincinnati Reds closer gives Hinch a ninth-inning option while Will Vest works back from elbow and hip surgeries.

Pagan Addresses the Command Part of Harris’ Plan

Newly acquired Detroit Tigers pitcher Emilio Pagan. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Detroit’s bullpen averaged 8.36 strikeouts per nine innings in 2026, 23rd in the Majors, according to MLB.com’s Jason Beck. Pagan brings experience to that group. He saved 25 games with a 3.38 ERA and converted all 19 of his save chances after returning from a hamstring injury in July.

The comparison with Kenley Jansen shows what Detroit would gain. Pagan walked 6.3% of the batters he faced in 2026, about half of Jansen’s 12.8%. Jansen had the higher strikeout rate, 28.3% to 25.9%. Pagan’s command gives Hinch a better chance to avoid putting a free runner on in a one-run game. Adding another right-hander who misses more bats would address the other part of Harris’ stated priority.

That pitcher could get some of the toughest outs in the seventh or eighth. Harris said Drew Anderson would compete for a rotation spot, according to Beck, and Vest’s recovery still leaves his early workload uncertain. On the left side, Drew Sommers struck out 62 in 39.2 innings. The Tigers could use a right-hander Hinch can call on with runners aboard and hitters from both sides due up.

Detroit’s Next Decision Is How Much to Spend on Setup Help

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers paid Jansen a $2 million buyout when they declined his $12 million option. Add Pagan’s reported salary, and the two moves would cost about $13 million combined. Detroit would be spending roughly what it would have paid to keep Jansen while bringing in a pitcher who issued fewer walks.

An October Tigers On SI payroll estimate put Detroit near $155 million before new acquisitions, including projected arbitration salaries and an allowance for roster depth. If ownership spends near the club’s estimated $205 million 2026 payroll again, Pagan’s deal would use about $11 million of the roughly $50 million in modeled room. Harris told reporters that spending would depend on the opportunities he could bring to owner Chris Ilitch. He also left room to add a starter or a bat.

The next decision is whether to guarantee multiple years to a setup arm or keep more of that money available for the rotation. A longer deal makes sense if it buys Hinch a right-hander he can trust to enter with the tying run on base, even when the next hitter bats left-handed.