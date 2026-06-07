Tigers Desparately Need Jack Flaherty to Keep Momentum Going

The Detroit Tigers are set to take on the Seattle Mariners in the rubber match of the series on Sunday as the Mariners won Saturday's contest 4-0. The Tigers will have veteran Jack Flaherty take the mound to try to win the series for them.

Flaherty was exceptional in his last start which came on the road at the Tampa Bay Rays on June 2 where he completed five shutout innings while giving up five hits while walking two and striking out six. The Tigers need more of those types of outings from the righty.

Flaherty has struggled all season long for manager AJ Hinch where Flaherty had given up three runs or more in seven straight starts before his latest. Those numbers are never going to help his team win a game and are the prime reason they never had a chance in his starts.

The veteran has had playoff experience before and knows what it takes to win games and until his recent start, was losing games for the Tigers. The Tigers have won four of their last five games and need to find a way back into the playoff race.

If Flaherty can contiinue to give Detroit starts where he pitches deep into games and only gives up two runs or fewer on a consistent basis, that would be ideal for Detroit. Flaherty cannot keep going out there every fifth day and getting shelled.

He needs to go out there and dominate opponents like he knows how to. He needs to give his team a chance to win especially with the bats they just got back off of the injured list.

Flaherty needs to be more consistent

The Tigers are about to activate former Tiger and veteran who came back to Detroit again, Justin Verlander from the injured list to start this upcoming week. And they also are going to get superstar Tarik Skubal back from the injured list some point soon as well.

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander watches a replay from the dugout during the second inning against Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And knowing that Framber Valdez has started to slowly figure it out and Troy Melton is dominating opponents and before Saturday, Kreider Montero pitching well, Flaherty needs to figure it out. He could easily either be moved to the bullpen or be DFA'd if he continues to struggle.

On paper with everyone healthy and pitching how they know how to, the Tigers have a dominant starting five pitchers on paper. But Flaherty has struggled all year long but did well his last start.

And if Flaherty is not careful and struggles yet again, consequences could be looming. He needs to go out there against Seattle and find a way to give his team a chance to win and build on his confidence.