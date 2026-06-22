Tigers' Dillon Dingler Brings Eye-Opening Numbers Against the Yankees Into Key Series

The Detroit Tigers' most valuable player for the 2026 season has easily been catcher Dillon Dingler. Not only did he help secure a comeback victory for Detroit against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon, but he's been a cornerstone in the lineup that more than likely will come through in big moments.

Entering a big series against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park, Dingler is a name that all fans will look for in the starting lineup for each game of the series. Not only because he's the best offensive weapon at the moment, but he also carries a tremendous track record against the Yankees in his career.

Dingler's Big Numbers vs New York

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) hits a solo home run against the New York Yankees. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For starters, Dingler enters the Yankees series with 18 home runs, 55 RBIs, a .269 AVG, .884 OPS and a 2.8 WAR. Over his last seven games, the Tigers catcher is hitting .417 with two home runs, five RBIs and seven runs scored across 24 at-bats.

Against New York in his career, Dingler started to heat up in 2025. In his rookie season (2024), the Yankees got the best of Dingler, as he went hitless in four at-bats in one game. Then 2025 came around and Dingler became the Yankees' worst nightmare on the Tigers.

In 20 at-bats against New York in 2025, Dingler collected nine hits, two of which were home runs, drove in four RBIs and had 17 total bases with a .450 AVG, a .476 OBP, a .850 SLG and a 1.326 OPS.

One of his two home runs came against Carlos Rodon, who is scheduled to start game two of the three-game series for the Yankees, opposite Casey Mize. Dingler hasn't hit lefties nearly as well in 2026 as he has right-handers, so that should be a matchup to watch come game two.

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) celebrates after he hits a home run at Comerica Park. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Sure, the sample size is small, having only played in six games against New York in his career, but he's made his impact known when he's in the batter's box against the Bronx Bombers. His 2026 numbers alone show that Dingler is no fluke at the plate, regardless of the opponent.

Gerrit Cole will toe the slab Monday night for the Yankees, a pitcher that Dingler hasn't faced yet in his career. Cole has been strong in his starts back from the injured list, but Dingler has gone up against the league's best and has had success, so fans shouldn't have any wavering confidence.

Hitting at Comerica Park this season has been one of Dingler's favorite things to do, possessing a .287 AVG at the dish and nine home runs to his name. In June, Cole has allowed four home runs in three starts and enters with a month ERA of 4.70. All it takes is one swing for Dingler to get on the board against Cole.