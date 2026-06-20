Tigers Dillon Dingler Proves Case as All-Star Game Starter in Win Over White Sox

The Detroit Tigers recently defeated their American League Central division counterpart the Chicago White Sox in game two of their three-game weekend set. And thanks to Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler, the Tigers were able to win their second straight game.

Dingler finished the game going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and his 17th homer of the year which should really help sway All-Star voters to vote him as the starting catcher in the All-Star game. Dingler has been consistent with providing offense for the Tigers and has been a big reason why they have won games this season.

And with the Tigers trying to get back in the playoff race in the American League, Dingler has also been a big help in that department. The Tigers usually rely on guys like Kevin McGonigle, Riley Greene, and Kerry Carpenter to provide offense outside of Dingler.

Voters Passing on Dingler Would be a Mistake

Jun 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle (7) runs to first base on a single during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

And if the Tigers are serious about making a playoff push, they are going to continue to need production from Dingler and company. The amount of offense that the Tigers and manager AJ Hinch are getting from Dingler is way more than they could have asked for from him at the start of the season.

American League voters look at guys like Shea Langeliers, Alejandro Kirk, and Adley Rutschman when considering the best catchers in the league. But Dingler should not be far behind even though he plays for a team that is record-wise worse than the ones those three play for.

If voters really wanted to consider catchers that would be fun to watch at the All-Star game, Dingler would be getting most of the votes. He has been the most entertaining player in terms of offense by a catcher in the American League and he is very deserving of a nomination as a starter or a reserve.

A lot of the usual players in each league are voted into the All-Star Game each year which makes for an entertaining game. But if a player like Dingler does not even get voted in as a reserve that would check in later in the game, that would be a mistake by the voters.

Dingler has done more than enough to prove that he deserves a spot on the American League All-Star team. He already has 17 home runs and there is potential for 20 or more before the All-Star Game.