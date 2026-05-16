Tigers Dodge Another Injury Scare With Latest Roster Move

The Detroit Tigers got a much-needed victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday with a walk-off single from first baseman Spencer Torkelson. That wasn't the only time Torkelson had a walk-off for Detroit this season, but both came at times the team needed it most.

But before the Tigers went on to secure their 20th victory of the season, fans and coaches alike held their breath after Ty Madden was hit on his forearm and removed from the game. The rest of the bullpen stepped up, thankfully, but for Detroit, they couldn't afford another injury.

Following being removed from the game, Madden underwent x-rays that came back negative, resulting in Detroit having to make a move ahead of game two against Toronto with the reinstatement of starting pitcher Casey Mize from the 15-day IL.

Madden Injury Update/Who Was Sent Back to Triple-A

Detroit Tigers pitcher Ty Madden (36) walks off the field after throwing | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Revealed by Tigers PR on X ahead of game two, with Mize back with the MLB roster, relief pitcher Brenan Hanifee will be packing his bags and heading back to Triple-A Toledo. Hanifee started the game for Detroit on Friday, allowing one run on one hit through one inning of work.

Madden will avoid the injured list, given that it was either he'd go to the IL and Hanifee would stay or vice versa, which has now happened. Hanifee has pitched well in his opportunities this season and will likely be back in Detroit the next time the team needs him.

With Mize back in the rotation, the Tigers are starting to see their roster come back to life; the walk-off win only helped with morale ahead of time. There's still a lot of work to do before Detroit can feel comfortable again, still further into their below .500 stint than they would like.

And for Madden remaining on the roster, it's likely he won't get action again until the pitching staff needs him. He's been used as a bulk reliever since getting recalled earlier this season, but he has the tools to be an effective starter should the Tigers truly need him.

His stuff has looked strong, but getting bitten by the home run ball has still haunted him. With positive news for Tarik Skubal, and now with the roster coming back to life, Detroit could either be the team to watch this summer or a team that falls well below the expectations they had for this season.