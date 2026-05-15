Casey Mize Set to Rejoin Tigers Rotation Saturday as Detroit Looks to Climb Back

Finally, some good news for the Detroit Tigers. Some much-needed reinforcement is coming this weekend, but first the struggling team needs to get through Friday’s game against the Blue Jays.

Hanifee and Madden Lead the Charge Friday

There have got to be some big sighs of relief with the news that Casey Mize will be returning. He is set to return from the injured list and take the mound Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Friday night the team has opted to deploy an opener strategy in Comerica Park. Brenan Hanifee will take the mound first and open the first game of the series, with Ty Madden expected to follow as the bulk reliever.

The Tigers need Madden to come through and last into late innings, as the bullpen is tired.

This formula has been working and it is understandable why A.J. Hinch decided to go this route.

The 27-year-old Hanifee has yielded just one run with a 4 to 1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his 8.1 innings this season. That lone run came in his last outing against the Mets, as Juan Soto found a way to connect.

Madden has been terrific in two bulk-relief outings, allowing three runs with a 12:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 11 innings.

The Return Everyone Has Been Waiting For

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Looking past Friday, there should be celebrations happening on Saturday when Detroit finally gets the return they have been waiting for.

Mize will be returning from the 15-day injured list to start the game against the Blue Jays. He didn’t need a rehab start, as he has continued throwing ever since being placed on the IL.

The timing couldn’t be better for a team that hasn’t had much go right in the last 10 days. After being swept by the New York Mets, the Tigers need to find a way to win and Mize might be the right answer.

Before suffering a right adductor strain, Mize was reliable. He posted a 2.90 ERA with 35 strikeouts and a 1.194 WHIP. His strikeout rate was impressive at 27.4%. In fact, that was a career best for the 6-foot-3-inch right-hander.

Mize was building the best MLB resume he has had up to this point.

Long Road for Mize

Mize’s numbers were impressive, but it has taken him a bit to get there. In fact, those numbers have been years in the making.

Mize was drafted in 2018 as the number one pick by the Tigers. As he was progressing, Tommy John surgery put a quick halt on his 2022 and 2023 seasons.

In 2025 he had a breakthrough and earned his first All-Star appearance while posting a respectable 3.87 ERA. He also set career highs with 139 strikeouts across 149 innings.

The 2026 campaign looks like Mize is continuing his upward trajectory, as long as he can stay off the IL.

Division Race the Tigers Can’t Afford to Ignore

Casey Mize | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit now sits at 19-25 after a rough stretch of losses. They are fourth in the AL Central and 4.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians.

Away from home has been nothing short of a disaster. A dismal 7-19 road record is hard to recover from. The good news is that they have been reliable at home, boasting a 12-6 record.

With the Blue Jays headed into Detroit, this weekend is a prime opportunity to finally get things turned around and build some momentum.

Unfortunately, the rotation has been stretched thin with injuries piling up. Manager A.J. Hinch has had to play a strong game of chess to manipulate the pitching staff and keep his team afloat.

If all goes according to plan, the Tigers have just one more day to get through before they will be joined by one of their most important arms. Hopefully, this will jump-start the team toward a much-needed turnaround in the AL Central race.