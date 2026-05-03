How to Watch Tigers on Sunday Night Baseball: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Detroit Tigers got early offense en route to a 5-1 victory on Saturday. After a pair of base hits from Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene, a three-run home run hit by catcher Dillon Dingler quickly put the Tigers ahead.

They added on in the second inning as Kevin McGonigle and Torres produced RBI singles to make it 5-0. That was all the offense Detroit needed as Keider Montero turned in a brilliant start, allowing one run through 6.2 innings.

Now, they'll look to get above .500 with a series win over the Texas Rangers. Here is a rundown of Sunday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Rangers vs Tigers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tyler Holton pitches. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

Where: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: NBCSN

Stream: Peacock

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Rangers: Jack Leiter (1-2, 5.17 ERA) vs. Tigers: Tyler Holton (0-1, 5.54 ERA)

The Tigers will deploy a bullpen game on Sunday. Holton has made 13 appearances this season, but will be making his first start of the year. Holton has struggled after a strong start. He's allowed two runs or more in three of last four outings.

Manager A.J. Hinch should have most of his bullpen available after the strong start from Montero. He used four relievers on Friday, but no one threw over 35 pitches. Drew Anderson recorded the final 10 outs on just 28 pitches.

Leiter has had an up-and-down start to the season. He's got great strikeout stuff with his fastball, but can also be susceptible to the long ball. He allowed three home runs in his last start against the New York Yankees. In some innings, Leiter looks like the elite pitcher Texas drafted with the second overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft. But he can also struggle putting hitters away, which forces long innings and is an area where Detroit can take advantage.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Will Vest delivers a pitch. | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain), INF Zach McKinstry (left hip inflammation)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Will Vest (right lateral forearm inflammation), RHP Casey Mize (mild right adductor strain), RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Connor Seabold (left ankle inflammation)

60-Day Injured List: SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm), RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), RHP Troy Melton (right elbow inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery)