Tigers' Javier Báez Somehow Catches Ball Gone in 11 MLB Parks

The Detroit Tigers needed Javier Báez to cover 112 feet, communicate with a charging Max Clark and hold onto the baseball after crashing into the outfield wall. Their eventual 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers might have disappeared if any part of that sequence went wrong.

With two outs and a runner on second in the top of the ninth Saturday, Teoscar Hernández drove a pitch from Kenley Jansen toward the deepest part of left-center field. Clark raced 122 feet from center while Báez pursued the ball from left. Neither player could afford a collision, and Báez used the hissing sound the Tigers’ outfielders adopted to alert Clark that he had taken control.

Báez made a basket catch on the warning track, bounced into the fence and somehow secured his necklace after it snapped. He kept the score tied and then returned to the field minutes later to create the winning run.

Báez Prevented More Than an Outfield Collision

The catch looked difficult without any supporting information. The Statcast measurements reported by MLB.com showed how close Hernández came to changing the game.

Kevin McGonigle will steal the highlight, but Javy Báez played such a huge role in today’s walkoff win.



Covers over 110FT to track down this Teoscar Hernandez flyball to keep the go-ahead run off the board in the 9th, and then leads off the bottom half with a double. Gamer. pic.twitter.com/lQpBFjcBzt — Benson (@Miggysbat) August 29, 2026

His drive traveled a projected 396 feet and would have cleared the fence in 11 Major League parks, including Dodger Stadium. It carried a 37% hit probability at Comerica Park.

If Báez had arrived a fraction later, Hernández likely would have driven home the go-ahead run and placed Los Angeles three outs from a series victory.

Clark possessed the greater straight-line speed and reached a near-elite sprint speed of 29.8 feet per second during the play. Báez had the better angle and understood that Clark started closer to the opposite gap. His early read and communication allowed Detroit to use both defenders’ range without letting them run into each other.

The moment also demonstrated why Báez’s move to left field mattered after Riley Greene’s hamstring injury. He had spent most of his career in the middle infield and center field, but his instincts translated to a position the Tigers needed him to learn quickly.

The Catch Became Half of a Complete Ninth Inning

Báez barely had time to catch his breath before leading off the bottom of the ninth. He took two pitches from Dodgers left-hander Jack Dreyer and lined a double down the left-field line. Clark followed with a sacrifice bunt that moved him to third.

Los Angeles intentionally walked Gleyber Torres before Dreyer walked Hao-Yu Lee, loading the bases for Kevin McGonigle. The rookie sent a drive over the left-center-field wall for what the official scorer recorded as a single because Báez needed to advance only one base to score the winning run.

Báez scored both Detroit runs. He walked and came home on Torres’ ground-rule double in the third before supplying the decisive run in the ninth. Reuters’ game recap credited Báez and McGonigle with the defining contributions in a victory that ended the Tigers’ slide of eight losses in nine games.

McGonigle produced the walk-off hit, but Báez made the ending possible twice. He saved the game with his glove and immediately placed himself in position to win it with his bat and legs.