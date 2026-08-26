Tigers Starting Lineup Looks to Top AL-Leading Rays in Series Finale

Just when the Detroit Tigers looked to be taking themselves out of playoff contention, they took down the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of the series at Comerica Park on Tuesday night, by the final score of 4-1.

Playoff odds aren't in Detroit's favor, but stacking up wins between now and the end of the year could be the difference maker in whether this franchise heads back to the postseason. But before the Tigers look down the road, they have to face the task at hand: beating the American League's best team in a three-game series on home turf.

The Tigers will send right-hander Troy Melton to the mound in the series finale, looking to bounce back following his last outing. Melton has been lights-out all season for Detroit, posting a 1.60 ERA in 2026, yet he allowed three runs to the Kansas City Royals in his last outing.

Granted, the offense didn't provide a ton of run support for the young arm, but that might be the difference in the series finale against the Rays, as the Tigers lineup is tasked with facing Freddy Peralta.

Tigers Starting Lineup Revealed

Detroit Tigers left fielder Javier Baez (28) gets ready to slide into third base for a lead-off triple. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's how manager A.J. Hinch will set his starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon at Comerica Park.

1. LF Brett Callahan

2. SS Kevin McGonigle

3. 2B Gleyber Torres

4. DH Colt Keith

5. C Dillon Dingler

6. RF Zach McKinstry

7. 1B Spencer Torkelson

8. CF Max Clark

9. 3B Hao-Yu Lee

The Tigers offense went cold after Riley Greene was placed on the 10-day IL, but has slowly started to come back to life. Dillon Dingler is starting to collect more hits after a rough patch at the plate and is still the biggest threat for Detroit with runners in scoring position.

One player to watch is rookie center fielder Max Clark, and for multiple reasons. The first, which is more positive, Clark hit his first home run at Comerica Park to give the Tigers the lead on Tuesday. The second, he overran a ball in the outfield that led to a run scoring and blemishing Jackson Jobe's stat line.

Hao-Yu Lee continues to impress this season, padding the Tigers' lead in the late goings on a sharp RBI single to drive in Javier Baez.

Spencer Torkelson is also a player to watch as he turns 27. Typically, hitters thrive in the batter's box on their birthdays, and Torkelson could use some extra base power in his swing.