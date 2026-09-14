Tigers’ Kenley Jansen Is Running Out of Time to Reach Historic Milestone

Kenley Jansen moved closer to baseball history when he recorded the final out of the Detroit Tigers’ 6-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

The four-pitch appearance gave Jansen his 19th save of 2026 and the 495th of his Major League career. He entered the final 13 games five saves away from becoming only the third pitcher to reach 500.

Mariano Rivera retired with an MLB-record 652 saves, while Trevor Hoffman finished with 601. Jansen already ranked third on the career list, but reaching the next round number would create additional separation between him and every other closer.

The primary challenge was no longer Jansen’s ability to finish games. It was whether the Tigers could give him enough save opportunities before their schedule ended.

Jansen Needed an Unusually Busy Finish

Sep 11, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws a pitch against the Colorado Rockies in the ninth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five saves in 13 games would require Jansen to average nearly one save every 2.6 team games. Detroit would also need at least five victories that met the conditions for a save opportunity.

The Tigers demonstrated how difficult that combination could be during their sweep of Colorado. Jansen earned a save Friday after entering with runners aboard and the potential tying run approaching the plate, according to the Reuters game report.

He returned Saturday and pitched a scoreless ninth in an 11-7 win, striking out two. The four-run advantage prevented that appearance from producing another save, as shown on Jansen’s official MLB game log.

Detroit then won Sunday’s finale 8-1. The comfortable margin allowed the Tigers to complete a sweep without using their closer.

Those victories demonstrated the unusual nature of Jansen’s pursuit. Winning games was necessary, but large leads could leave him no closer to 500. Close victories have to develop frequently enough for manager A.J. Hinch to use him in the traditional ninth-inning role.

Milestone Would Place Jansen With Two Legends

Jul 24, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jansen’s longevity already makes him one of the most accomplished relievers in Major League history. He converted from catcher to pitcher early in his professional career and developed his cutter into one of the sport’s most recognizable offerings.

His 495 saves places him far ahead of the other active pitchers and behind only Rivera and Hoffman on the all-time MLB leaderboard. Reaching 500 would not change his ranking, but it would give his career another distinction shared by only two Hall of Fame closers.

The Tigers should not force the issue by repeatedly using Jansen when he needs rest. He turned 38 in September, and protecting his health mattered more than manipulating situations around a single statistic.

Detroit could use him for more than three outs if a legitimate opportunity developeds, as it did Friday. Hinch cannot reasonably manufacture five narrow leads or control how the final innings unfolds.

Jansen therefore needs performance, health and favorable circumstances to align. Even if he retires every batter he faces, the nature of the save statistic leaves much of the pursuit outside his control.

The final weeks still give Jansen a chance to make history. They just don’t give him much time.

Every close Tigers lead now carried additional significance, because one of baseball’s greatest closers remains only five successful endings away from 500.