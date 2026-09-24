Tigers Legend Justin Verlander’s Trade Advice to Tarik Skubal Revealed

The 2026 season didn't go the way that the Detroit Tigers would have wanted, with playoff aspirations and a Top 10 payroll to being sellers at the MLB Trade Deadline and finishing under .500. One of the biggest reasons Tigers fans were excited going into the year was the starting rotation put together.

With the return of Justin Verlander, the signing of Framber Valdez and pairing both of them with Tarik Skubal, Casey Mize, and Jack Flaherty, on paper, the Tigers rotation looked to be one of the best in the American League. But things fell apart quickly.

Eventually, both Skubal and Mize were traded to the National League, signaling another setback for Detroit. The biggest trade was Skubal going to the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking the first Tigers ace to be traded at the deadline since Verlander in 2017, when he was traded to the Astros.

Having created a bond in their short time in Detroit, Verlander and Skubal have reportedly kept in touch since the 2024/2025 AL Cy Young Award winner was traded to Los Angeles. Since that was his first time testing the waters on the other side, Verlander gave his former teammate some words of advice.

Verlander's Trade Advice to Skubal Revealed

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) smiles as he stands in the dugout alongside Justin Verlander during their game. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Months after the trade, Verlander appeared on "On Base" with Mookie Betts as part of Bleacher Report to discuss the advice he gave Skubal before his move to the Dodgers.

"Getting traded is one of those things that you just really have to experience it yourself," Verlander told Betts. "I'm not really going to be able to prepare you for this except to say, 'It's like walking into a new school'.

"The only advice I had was: you get so stuck in your ways with one organization; it's nice to see something else, especially before free agency. You don't know what you don't know. You get more information, you meet new people, you experience the other side of the coin and I think that opens up a whole new world if you're open to it."

"We're both continuing to reach out; he knows I'm always here if he wants to pick my brain."

Verlander learned plenty after the trade from Detroit to Houston, securing two World Series championships and bonding with other All-Stars. Skubal looks like he's done the same in Los Angeles, posting pictures with his new teammates and celebrating a playoff berth.

The Dodgers and Skubal are heading to the postseason again after winning the NL West division, while Verlander is preparing to make his final start of his Major League career at Comerica Park this upcoming Saturday, Sept. 26, as the Tigers will cap off the 162-game season and sit back and watch.

Skubal's final start of the regular season is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25, against the San Francisco Giants. Perhaps he'll have some time to tune in to the Tigers broadcast to watch Verlander pitch until his arm falls off one last time.