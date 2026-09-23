4 Non-Obvious Detroit Tigers Who Deserve a Spot on the 2027 Roster

Now that the Detroit Tigers have been officially eliminated from postseason contention, the front office has some decisions to make for the 2027 roster. A handful of young players have debuted this season for Detroit, but at the end of the day, only 26 men can be on the roster for most of the season.

Here are four non-obvious current Detroit Tigers players who have performed well enough to warrant consideration for the 2027 roster. Note: This list focuses on players who could potentially be replaced during the offseason, based on positional, defensive, or pitching needs.

1. C/DH Eduardo Valencia

Detroit Tigers catcher Eduardo Valencia (32) looks to the Tigers' dugout. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll start with the most obvious of the four who deserve a chance on the 2027 roster: Eduardo Valencia. Had Valencia been called up earlier this season and performed as he has, he would likely not be on the list, but given the small sample size, he qualifies for the rankings.

Valencia is a hitting machine, hitting .342 and a .976 OPS in under 130 at-bats. His debut in July was a much-needed boost for morale for this Tigers team, as Valencia proves that hitting keeps you on a ballclub.

His biggest weakness is that he's not the best catcher behind the plate, but he fits perfectly as a backup to Gold Glover Dillon Dingler. Manager A.J. Hinch could even try Valencia at first base, just to give him more opportunities to play when he's not catching or DHing.

The Tigers have been looking for a right-handed hitter with pop, so long as Valencia carries this stretch into spring training, he most definitely deserves a chance to return as the backup catcher for 2027 over other players in the organization who could flirt with the job.

2. OF Ben Malgeri

Detroit Tigers right fielder Ben Malgeri (53) celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit has a very crowded outfield depth, and while that's a good issue to have, the Tigers can't overlook what Ben Malgeri has provided to the roster since being called up from the minor leagues. His defense can be reliable at both corner outfield positions and his bat is good enough to keep him in the league.

Should Malgeri be an everyday player? At this stage of his career, probably not, but he's a great player to pencil into the lineup when someone needs a day off. Hinch has been known to replace defenders in the later innings of close games; Malgeri fits that role perfectly.

With the future of players like Matt Vierling and Wenceel Perez in question in Detroit, Malgeri has done enough than both of them in 2026 to have earned that fourth-outfielder role.

Before the series finale against the Washington Nationals, Malgeri held a .243 batting average with four home runs, 18 RBIs and an OPS of .748, walking 17 times compared to 35 strikeouts.

3. RHP Ty Madden

Detroit Tigers pitcher Ty Madden (36) pitches at Oracle Park. Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit bullpen needs help badly for 2027. If it weren't for the countless blown leads given up by the bullpen, the Tigers would likely be a playoff team this season, but alas, it's the reality they find themselves in.

That said, keeping pitchers who have helped, such as Ty Madden, only makes sense for an organization that likes to keep the talent it's developed. Madden, the former 32nd pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, has been reliable when on the mound; he's just been injury-prone, missing all of 2025.

Having been recalled from Triple-A after Kyle Finnegan was placed on the injured list, Madden has the rest of the season to showcase why he can be a reliable long-relief or short-stint reliever for a franchise that needs more clutch pitchers.

In 2026, Madden holds a 3.48 ERA with 43 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP in 44 innings. In his career, Madden holds a 1.19 WHIP with 60 strikeouts and 22 walks in 25 games. So long as he stays healthy, the organization has to give Madden a chance to be a mainstay in the bullpen.

4. RHP Jacob Waguespack

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jacob Waguespack (58) throws a pitch at Comerica Park. Credit Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sticking with the bullpen, the Tigers should be willing to offer veteran Jacob Waguespack another chance to come out of the bullpen in 2027. This year has been Waguespack's best in his career, posting a 2.47 ERA in 43.2 innings.

Depending on how things work out this offseason, and say the Tigers can't add a bullpen arm they were targeting, Waguespack offers reliability and has proven to come through in the clutch. In 52 at-bats he's pitched this season when runners are on base, Waguespack has held opponents to a .077 batting average.

Keeping the ball in the ballpark will continue to be his downfall, allowing six home runs this season in 33 games.