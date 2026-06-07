Tigers Pitching Plans for Twins Reveals Justin Verlander's Status

The Detroit Tigers are finishing thir latest series with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday and then the Minnesota Twins come to town starting Tuesday. And ahead of the series, the Detroit News' Chris McCosky reported who will start for Detroit in the three-game series.

Troy Melton will start Tuesday's series opener, Framber Valdez will start the second game on Wednesday, and Keider Montero will start Thursday's series finale. There was potential for veteran Justin Verlander to going to return from the injured list and start, but that is not the case.

Tigers Rotation Plans

Jun 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Verlander made his Tigers season debut back on March 30 in Arizona where he gave up five runs on six hits while walking two and striking out one batter in 3.2 innings. And then a few days later on April 4, he landed on the injured list with hip inflammation.

And ever since then Verlander has been trying to make his way back to the mound to help his team win games. Verlander made his latest rehab start on June 2 in Toledo where he pitched five shutout innings.

Based on this, it appears Verlander will make another rehab start and hopefully be ready to roll for the Tigers not long after that. The Tigers need their full rotation of guys healthy and getting Verlander back soon will be a huge boost.

The three guys that the Tigers are putting out on the mound for the series against the Twins are more than capable of doing their job and then some. Melton, Valdez, and Montero have all pitched well as of lately and are slowly figuring things out.

And the Twins are not exactly a playoff team as of the current moment and the Tigers have built momentum by winning four of their last five games. Hinch's starters should be able to get deep into the games and hand it over to the bullpen late to shut things down and secure victories.

These three guys know what it takes to pitch in big moments and pitch in games where they know the season needs to be turned around. Melton has given up four runs combined in his last three starts, Valdez has given up six runs combined in his last three starts, and Montero has given up four runs combined in his last three starts.

Those numbers are more than good enough and they should be able to handle business pretty easily. It is just about going out there and pitching the way that they know how to.