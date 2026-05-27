Tarik Skubal Watching AL Cy Young Race Move On Without Him

The conversation surrounding Tarik Skubal for the past several years has centered around one thing: He is one of the best pitchers in baseball. Period.

The Detroit Tigers superstar ace is a back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner in 2024 and 2025. In fact, all of 2025, he led the voting without question.

Now, MLB has released its second Cy Young poll for the 2026 season and Skubal is just listed at the bottom as a fringe vote-getter.

The American League is being run away with by the New York Yankees right-handed ace Cam Schlittler. He is certainly deserving of the votes with a 1.50 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, .185 batting average against and a FIP of just 1.90.

Right now, all Skubal can do is watch from the sidelines.

To begin his season, Skubal posted a record of 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and a remarkable 45 strikeouts in seven starts. Then the news hit that shocked the Tigers’ world. Skubal was shut down with a “loose body” in his left elbow.

The narrative around Skubal was carefully crafted with no definitive timeline announced. As the news swirled, calculations were made that the two-time Cy Young winner would be out for two or three months. This reality would really put a damper on his bid for a third consecutive award.

The “Skubal Scope” Could Change Everything

Sports agent Scott Boras | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just as Skubal isn’t just your typical ace, he didn’t have just the “standard” procedure. Shortly after Skubal’s surgery, his well-known agent, Scott Boras revealed that the surgeon had used a new minimally invasive technique on the ace.

Since the surgery, both Boras and Skubal’s surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, has rightfully named the “Skubal scope”. Skubal would be the first professional athlete to undergo this procedure.

Boras confidently announced that he believed this could significantly reduce the amount of recovery time necessary for Skubal to be back on the mound.

So far, the predictions are coming true. Less than two weeks after the surgery, Skubal was already playing catch. As of publishing, no official return date has been announced, but all indications are pointing toward Detroit having its guy back sooner rather than later.

The Cy Young Conversation

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

So, where does this all leave Skubal in the Cy Young conversation? Well, so far, on the sideline. But when he returns, the path is clear. He was not declining when he went down with the injury; in fact, he was thriving.

The 2.70 ERA and 45 strikeouts in seven starts are those of an elite pitcher. Now that the loose body has been removed, Skubal will have free motion in that arm. This was never about a structural breakdown.

The biggest question facing this team and Skubal is: When he returns will there be enough season left for him to reclaim his top-tier status and take over the Cy Young voting once again?

Schlittler is wasting no time making a case for himself. If he can sustain this level of dominance, Skubal will have an uphill battle given the inning count that will work against him.

If Skubal finds the mound again in June, he is very capable of proving himself yet again and claiming that title come September.

For now? Skubal watches from the sideline and waits, possibly not patiently, but he will just have to wait. All things are working toward a positive return. His surgery went well, his talent certainly hasn’t diminished, and his recovery is proving to be impressive so far.

Now, we all wait.