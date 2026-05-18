Tigers Notes: Will Vest Returns, Injury Updates Revealed Before Guardians Series

The city of Detroit begins the new week with strong feelings towards any sports franchise representing Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons were defeated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7, allowing the Cavaliers to advance to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Guardians are traveling to the Motor City to face off against the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers are still struggling and creating a larger hole in the AL Central standings day by day. Entering this four-game set with the Guardians, Detroit holds a 20-27 record and sits in a fourth-place tie with the Kansas City Royals.

Perhaps a step in the right direction, first getting Casey Mize back from the injured list as well, the Tigers are now getting a crucial weapon out of the bullpen again, hoping to get things right back on track.

What Will Vest Needs in his Return

Detroit Tigers pitcher Will Vest (19) throws a pitch at Comerica Park. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Before hitting the injured list, Will Vest hadn't been very productive out of the backend of the bullpen for the Tigers, posting a 6.17 ERA in 11.2 innings of work. The walks and inability to finish off hitters at the plate have given Vest a bloated ERA thus far in 2026, but perhaps better days are ahead.

Vest takes Ty Madden's roster spot, who was placed on the 15-day IL due to a right forearm contusion. Vest returning now gives the Tigers hope they can crawl out of this brutal stretch they're in, and what better team to do it against than the division's first-place team?

During the regular season, Vest has struggled against Cleveland, posting a 4.84 ERA in 22.1 innings pitched. However, he has excelled in the playoffs over the past two seasons, registering a remarkable 1.42 ERA in high-leverage situations, which seems to apply to every game for Detroit right now.

More Key Injury Updates

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) gets instructions from second base Gleyber Torres (25) to throw to home base for an out attempt against the Cleveland Guardians. | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Ace Tarik Skubal has progressed very well in his elbow surgery recovery, hoping to be back on the mound for Detroit at some point in June, via MLB.com. The Tigers have been a completely different team with Skubal out of the dugout, and it's shown.

Gleyber Torres has been sidelined since May 6 (retroactive to May 4) with a mild left oblique strain. Detroit got some good news in its progression as Detroit News' Chris McCosky revealed he will be back in town on Monday to be tested by the team doctors.

Should all go well, Torres should expect to get a rehab assignment and be back with the franchise by the end of May.

Kerry Carpenter has continued running and throwing since hitting the injury list with a left shoulder sprain, which is encouraging for the Tigers, especially since Carpenter feels this recovery is going better than his other shoulder injury in the past.

“I am happy with that because when it happened with the right one, it did not progress very well. Happy that it’s feeling much better," Carpenter said via McCosky's article.

Pitchers Justin Verlander, Beau Brieske, and Troy Melton are expected to return late May or early June, as Verlander isn't eligible to come off the injured list until May 30, while Melton and Brieske have been gearing up in the minors.