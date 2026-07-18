Tarik Skubal Brings Dominant Stats Into Tigers' Matchup vs. Angels

The Detroit Tigers look to take the series in Anaheim Saturday night against the Los Angeles Angels following a nail-biting 2-1 victory on Friday. The odds are leaning toward the Tigers given they have back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal taking the mound.

As the trade deadline approaches, Detroit has to decide what it will do with Skubal, given he's set to hit free agency at season's end. But for right now, the Tigers need Skubal to do Skubal things without worrying about what could come in the future.

LA Lights Aren't Too Bright for Skubal

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) watches game action against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Skubal has been lights out against the Angels in his career, posting a 2.96 ERA in four starts against the 2002 World Champions. What stands out the most, however, is the swing and miss Skubal has against the Angels, entering the start with 30 strikeouts over that four-start span.

To add to that, Skubal has pitched better against the Angels away from Comerica Park, funny enough. In his career pitching at Angel Stadium, the Tigers' ace has held Los Angeles batters to a .154 batting average collectively, allowing seven hits and two runs, both of which came off solo shots.

Of his 30 strikeouts against the Angels in his career, 17 came when pitching at Angel Stadium in two starts. That track record easily gives the Tigers the upper hand going into the second game of the series, so long as Skubal can keep the ball in the ballpark.

Skubal allowed seven home runs in June and allowed a home run in six straight starts dating back to April 29 vs the Atlanta Braves. In his last outing, Skubal broke that home run allowed streak, keeping the ball in the ballpark against the Philadelphia Phillies, despite taking the loss.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws against the Los Angeles Angels. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Skubal has a 1.38 ERA at Angel Stadium in 13 innings of work, without allowing a walk in either of those two starts. He enters Saturday night with an 11.8 K/9.

The biggest threat in the Angels lineup, who has proven success against Skubal, is Jorge Soler. Soler has hit two home runs in seven at-bats against Skubal in his career, walking twice and striking out twice.

If Skubal can keep Soler at bay, as well as hold off Zach Neto at the top of the lineup, who's taken him deep at Angel Stadium before, then the Tigers should have a strong chance at taking the series, so long as the offense shows up more than it did in game one.