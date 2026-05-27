Tigers Salvage Value in Connor Seabold Trade With Blue Jays

The Detroit Tigers completed a minor transaction on Wednesday that allowed the team to get a return on a player rather than just losing him.

The Tigers traded right-hander Connor Seabold to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league left-hander Juanmi Vasquez. Seabold had been designated for assignment by Detroit on Sunday in order to clear room on the 40-man roster for Troy Melton to return to the rotation.

The deal has a full circle quality to it, as Seabold had been signed by the Tigers just before the offseason after he had been released from a minor league contract with none other than the Blue Jays.

Seabold will return to Canada after posting some of his better MLB career stats. In 11 appearances for the Tigers, he posted a 3.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and a 14:5 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 15.2 innings.

In a career spanning several different teams, Seabold has a 7.28 ERA across 134.2 innings.

Unfortunately, ankle inflammation cost the right-hander about three weeks of the 2026 campaign, and he didn’t have any minor league options remaining. The Tigers' hand was forced, and Seabold was simply a victim of numbers on the roster rather than performance failure for the team.

Detroit’s Return

Let’s be honest here, the return doesn’t look that impressive. Vasquez is a long way from taking the mound in MLB. He does bring some upside, though, and that is worth monitoring.

At just 21 years old, the lefty is currently pitching at High-A Vancouver. His line sure doesn’t turn heads, but one statistic does. He has posted a 5.87 ERA across 23 innings over 12 games. That is certainly not in high demand. But his strikeout rate is impressive.

He has punched out 35 batters in those 23 innings. Match that with his walk rate, though, and there is still much work to be done. In those same innings, he has offered 16 free passes. If Detroit can mold him and keep his strikeouts up, he may be a worthy reliever at some point.

For Detroit, the bigger picture didn’t change with this transaction. This was truly just a front office getting some value where it was about to be set up for none.

Vasquez can enter the farm system and see how he develops, and the Tigers can rest assured that when forced to make a hard decision with Seabold, they got some amount of value in return.