Blue Jays Option Lazaro Estrada, Release Connor Seabold in Latest Moves

The Toronto Blue Jays made two more moves to their pitching staff at spring training as camp wraps up in Dunedin, Fla.

Toronto will play its final spring training game on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays. But, after Saturday's contest, the Blue Jays optioned pitcher Lázaro Estrada to Triple-A Buffalo and granted pitcher Connor Seabold his release so he could find a new home. Both moves were reported by MLB.com.

Seabold had an option in his contract to get his release if it was clear he would not make Toronto’s opening day roster. By releasing him now, the Blue Jays are giving him a chance to find a new job before opening day.

Latest Blue Jays Moves

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Connor Seabold. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Estrada made his Major League debut last season, as he appeared in two games with the Blue Jays and had an 8.59 ERA. He gave up seven earned runs in 7.1 innings, as he struck out 10 and walked one.

He looked better in spring training, as he went 1-0 with a 4.76 ERA in six games, one of which was a start. He also recorded a save. He struck out four, walked two and allowed six earned runs in 11.1 innings.

The Cuba native has spent his entire professional career with the Blue Jays, as he joined the organization in 2018. He’ll be on stand-by at Buffalo. Last season he started 20 of his 26 games with the Bisons, as he went 4-7 with a 5.73 ERA. He struck out 99 and walked 32 in 97.1 innings.

Seabold joined the Blue Jays on a minor league deal in January. He spent last season with the Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays. In six spring training appearances he finished with a 6.75 ERA, including 13 strikeouts and four walks in 6.2 innings. But he gave up seven hits and five earned runs.

He’s had trouble catching on in the Majors. Since he broke in with Boston in 2021, he is 1-11 with a 7.79 ERA in 40 games, 19 of which were starts. He has 96 strikeouts and 44 walks in 119 innings. He was a swingman for Colorado in 2023, when he went 1-7 with a 7.52 ERA in 27 games, 13 of which were starts.

Also on Saturday, Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed his starting rotation for the first five games of the season. Toronto had already announced that Kevin Gausman would be the team's opening day starter. Schneider confirmed the order of the remaining four starters in the rotation.

Gausman will be followed by Dylan Cease, Eric Lauer, Cody Ponce and Max Scherzer. Scherzer is set to pitch one more minor league game in Florida this week to complete his build-up.

The Blue Jays will move rookie Trey Yesavage to the injured list on opening day with a shoulder impingement. Veteran Shane Bieber has not completed his build-up to start.