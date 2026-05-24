Tigers Activate Troy Melton to Make Season Debut Against Orioles

The Detroit Tigers wrapped up Game 1 of their doubleheader with the Baltimore Orioles and made another set of moves to prepare for Game 2 on Sunday evening.

In a move that Tigers manager A.J. Hinch hinted at earlier his week, the Tigers activated pitcher Troy Melton from the 60-day injured list so that he could make his season debut against the O’s. The Tigers announced that pitcher Connor Seabold was designated for assignment.

Detroit held off from making the move before the first game because it needed to ensure it had coverage in its bullpen as the Tigers placed left-handed pitcher Brant Hurter on the 15-day injured list with lumbar spine inflammation. Detroit promoted right-hander Ricky Vanasco from Triple-A Toledo and installed left-handed pitcher Drew Sommers as the team’s 27th man during the doubleheader.

Melton’s move required more gymnastics because of which injured list he was on.

Troy Melton to Make Debut

Melton has been on Detroit’s 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. He pitched his final rehab game earlier in the week and is throwing on normal rest. But, during the season players that are on the 60-day IL don’t count against the 40-man roster. So, to use Melton, the Tigers had to move him there.

There are only two ways to do it. One is to designate a player for assignment removing them from the 40-man roster and potentially losing that player, either to waivers or a trade. The other is to move an injured player to the 60-day IL.

Melton made his debut last season and went 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 16 games, including four starts. He struck out 36 and walked 15 in 45.2 innings. Batters hit just .191 against him. He was promoted from Toledo on July 23 and remained with Detroit for the rest of the season.

The Orioles are expected to start left-hander Taylor Rogers in Game 2.

The Tigers lost the first game of the doubleheader, 5-3, as Matt Vierling hit an RBI single, Colt Keith hit a sacrifice fly, and Spencer Torkelson hit an RBI single to account for the Tigers’ scoring. Left-hander Framber Valdez was excellent for the Tigers, as he went six innings and gave up two hits. The only real damage was Gunnar Henderson’s solo home run in the sixth inning. He struck out five and walked two as he lowered his ERA to 4.28.

But, Detroit gave up the lead in the ninth inning on a walk-off home run by Baltimore's Colton Cowser off Detroit reliever Kenley Jansen.